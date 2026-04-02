The AFL umpires have continued their longstanding support of the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal

Malu Hunt (the face of 2021 Good Friday Appeal) with father Morgan and umpire Brendan Hosking ahead of the North Melbourne-Western Bulldogs clash in round three on April 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL umpires have continued their longstanding support of the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal, donating $20,000 to this year's appeal.

Since 1999, the AFL Umpires Association (AFLUA), on behalf of the AFL umpires, has donated to the Good Friday Appeal, bringing their total contribution over the years to almost $150,000.

This year's donation is the AFL umpires’ largest to date, surpassing the previous record of $8800 in 2023.

Each year, the AFLUA donates to the Good Friday Appeal via the Jeff Crouch Foundation, which was established in 1995 in memory of former VFL/ AFL field umpire Jeff Crouch.

Crouch officiated 186 VFL games between 1963 and 1969, including five VFL Grand Finals. He also served as director of the Good Friday Appeal from 1974 to 1994, during which time millions of dollars were raised to support the vital work of the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

Funds donated this year were raised through the AFLUA's annual Charity Golf Day, held earlier this week at Green Acres Golf Course. The event was delivered by McDonald Management & Events and proudly supported by major sponsor Melbourne City Toyota.

AFLUA CEO Rob Kerr said he was pleased to share this year's donation tally.

"We are proud to contribute $20,000 from the AFLUA, on behalf of AFL umpires, to the Good Friday Appeal this year – our largest donation to date," Kerr said.

"The connection between the AFLUA and the Good Friday Appeal runs deep, with former VFL/ AFL umpire Jeff Crouch serving as the Appeal's director for 20 years.

"Jeff did such important work for the Good Friday Appeal, and it is only fitting that the umpiring group continues to honour his proud legacy by supporting such a worthy cause."

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AFL field umpire Leigh Fisher said he was honoured to contribute to the Good Friday Appeal, as well as officiate this year's Good Friday match.

"The AFL umpires, like many from Victoria and beyond, are in awe of the extraordinary work of the Royal Children's Hospital, and we’re proud to contribute to a cause that is close to the heart of so many,” Fisher said.

"We hope our contribution makes a meaningful difference for patients and their families, and I look forward to being part of this year's Good Friday match between North Melbourne and Carlton – now a special fixture on the AFL calendar."

The funds raised for the Good Friday Appeal helps the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne deliver world-class care to patients and their families through ground-breaking research, state-of-the-art equipment and technology, patient and family-centred care programs, and ongoing staff training and development.