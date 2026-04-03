Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS a tale of two halves, but Fremantle ultimately claimed a nailbiting two-point victory over Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The Dockers dominated the opening two quarters before the Crows exploded after half-time, but Freo steadied late with a dramatic smother in the dying seconds from skipper Alex Pearce ensuring the gutsy 11.12 (78) to 11.10 (76) win.

CROWS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

After being 34 points up in the third term, the Dockers were given an almighty scare, with Adelaide stealing a 10-point lead midway through the final quarter.

But late strikes from Dockers livewire Shai Bolton and a stunning dribbled goal from Josh Treacy lifted Freo to victory - though Adelaide's James Borlase, in the last minute, hit the post with a kick that would have pinched a win.

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Dockers midfielders Caleb Serong (32 disposals, six clearances), Murphy Reid (26 touches) and Andrew Brayshaw (25, one goal) were standouts.

Jye Amiss feasted in attack with a career-high four goals, alongside Patrick Voss (two goals) and Treacy (two), while Judd McVee (22 touches) and Neil Erasmus (21) were busy.

Adelaide defenders Wayne Milera (27 possessions) and Josh Worrell (23) were superb and on-baller James Peatling gathered 25 touches, seven clearances and a goal.

Captain Jordan Dawson was the only multiple goalscorer for the Crows, who slipped to a third loss from four games.

Two Crows - forward Darcy Fogarty (back) and winger Isaac Cumming (illness) - were late withdrawals, replaced by Finnbar Maley and Chayce Jones.

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Maley kicked the first goal of the game with a checkside effort from the boundary but the Dockers soon gained the ascendancy.

Freo, with 12 clearances to four and almost 40 more disposals than the Crows, controlled the first quarter but couldn't quite cash in on the scoreboard, kicking 4.3 to 3.3.

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Fremantle held a 25-point advantage at half-time when Adelaide had 14 players with five or less disposals, and jumped 34 points clear - a match-high margin - when Amiss slotted his fourth major 10 minutes into the third quarter.

But the Crows rallied in dramatic fashion with five consecutive majors to no score. When Peatling goaled on the run, they were only four points down.

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Fremantle held a slight buffer at three-quarter time, 9.9 to 9.5, before Adelaide veteran Taylor Walker put the hosts in front with a set shot.

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Skipper Dawson soon followed with an accurate snap and the Crows were seven points ahead.

But they couldn't close the deal.

Bolton restored the visitors' lead, before Treacy threaded a dribbling goal from a tight angle.

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Adelaide's Ben Keays, Maley and Borlase had last-gasp shots at goal - but all missed.

Crow's play-on blunder

Ben Keays might live to regret his split-second decision to take the advantage from a free kick early in the second quarter. Adelaide earned the free after Docker Alex Pearce was caught holding the ball after a superb tackle from Crows key forward Riley Thilthorpe, but Keays swooped on the loose footy and chose to play on. He had Taylor Walker free in the square and Josh Rachele screaming for the ball on a better angle, but instead backed himself. Under pressure, his hurried snap miskicked badly, missing everything and skidding across to the opposite boundary allowing Fremantle to clear from defence. Keays hadn't had a disposal up to that stage, but his first kick of the game was certainly one to forget.

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Adelaide cop pre-match double blow, but late ins have something to celebrate

Adelaide copped a double setback before the first ball had even been thrown up, with star forward Darcy Fogarty and important midfielder Isaac Cumming ruled out. Their late omissions opened the door for Chayce Jones, who returned to mark his 100th game, and recruit Finnbar Maley who kicked the first goal of the game and his first in Crows colours after crossing to the club last trade period from North Melbourne. Fogarty failed to complete the Crows' match-eve training session on Thursday, leaving the track early to receive treatment on a sore back. Although he was initially named when teams were announced later that night, he was withdrawn prior to the match. Cumming, who joined the club as a free agent ahead of last season, was sidelined due to illness.

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ADELAIDE 3.3 4.5 9.5 11.10 (76)

FREMANTLE 4.3 8.6 9.9 11.12 (78)

GOALS

Adelaide: Dawson 2, Berry, Cook, Maley, Neal-Bullen, Peatling, Rachele, Taylor, Thilthorpe, Walker

Fremantle: Amiss 4, Treacy 2, Voss 2, Bolton, Brayshaw, Dudley

BEST

Adelaide: Peatling, McAndrew, Dawson, Rachele, Milera

Fremantle: Serong, Amiss, Reid, Brayshaw, Treacy, McVee

INJURIES

Adelaide: Pedlar (jaw)

Fremantle: Nil

Crowd: 48,627 at Adelaide Oval