The Match Review findings from Friday's round four games are in

Will Hayward looks dejected after Carlton's loss to North Melbourne in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON recruit Will Hayward has been offered a one-match ban for his hit on North Melbourne midfielder George Wardlaw.

Hayward caught Wardlaw late with a swinging arm into the stomach in the third quarter of the Blues' loss to the Kangaroos on Good Friday.

The Match Review Officer cited Hayward for striking, grading it as intentional conduct, medium impact and body contact.

Hayward is set to miss Carlton's Gather Round clash against Adelaide on Thursday night.

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Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson and Fremantle star Luke Jackson were both fined for making careless contact with an umpire during the Dockers' thrilling win over the Crows.