Ollie Lord will miss the remainder of 2026 in another blow for the Power

Jack Darling and Ollie Lord compete in the ruck during North Melbourne's clash against Port Adelaide in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Ollie Lord will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL in the SANFL on Good Friday.

Lord, who played in the AFL in round one, suffered the injury during the Power's SANFL loss to South Adelaide.

Scans on Saturday confirmed a ruptured ACL in his right knee.

"We are shattered for Ollie to receive this news," Port's head of medical services Tim O'Leary said.

"Ollie had a really strong pre-season and was working hard to put himself back in contention for AFL selection.

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"It's a tough injury for any player, but we know Ollie will take on his rehab with his characteristic positive attitude, and we will all be here to support him along the way."

Power ruck Ivan Soldo is already sidelined for the rest of the year with an ACL injury, while Josh Sinn (shoulder) is set to miss most of the remainder of 2026.