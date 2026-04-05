The teams are in for the Easter Monday clash between Hawthorn and Geelong

Brad Close and Karl Amon. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will be without important defender Karl Amon for the Easter Monday blockbuster against Geelong, while the Cats have rested Irishman Mark O'Connor for the clash at the MCG.

Amon has been on light duties at training this week due to a knee issue and has been left out, while youngster Cam Mackenzie will also miss due to a knee concern.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

The Hawks had already confirmed an AFL debut for 2025 draftee Jack Dalton, while former North Melbourne defender Flynn Perez will play his first game for the Hawks, as reported by AFL.com.au on Friday.

The Cats have regained premiership forward Brad Close as well as midfielder Jack Bowes, who had 38 disposals and three goals in the VFL last weekend.

O'Connor has been managed, while youngster Jhye Clark has been omitted and former Hawk James Worpel has again been overlooked.

Scott said on Sunday the Cats wanted Clark to return to the VFL and work on his game as an inside midfielder.

"It's an opportunity for him to play a bit more around the ball," Scott said.

"We're still really bullish about the player.

"If you think that our 23 we pick in any given week is a referendum on who we think our best 23 players are, you're not reading the way we think about things."

Learn More 02:08

MONDAY, APRIL 6

Hawthorn v Geelong at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Dalton, F.Perez

Out: C.Mackenzie (injured), K.Amon (knee)

GEELONG

In: J.Bowes, B.Close

Out: J.Clark (omitted), M.O'Connor (managed)