The Match Review findings from Saturday's round four games are in

Jordon Sweet on his haunches as Samson Ryan looks on during the R4 match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY midfielder Angus Sheldrick will miss next week's clash against Gold Coast after copping a one-match ban for striking, while Richmond ruck Samson Ryan has also copped a week for an off-the-ball incident.

Ryan has been banned for striking Port Adelaide ruck Jordon Sweet during Saturday's loss to Port Adelaide at the MCG.

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Tigers coach Adem Yze revealed after the match that Ryan had apologised to him for the incident, which led to a free kick and a shot on goal from the goal square for the Power.

It means the Tigers, already without injured skipper Toby Nankervis in the ruck, will now also be without Ryan for next Sunday's game against Greater Western Sydney

Sheldrick, meanwhile, has been banned for striking West Coast's Reuben Ginbey off the ball late in Saturday night's win over West Coast.

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The Swans midfielder went to remonstrate with the Eagles defender, leading with his elbow, which slid up Ginbey's shoulder and connected with the side of his neck.

The incident was graded intentional and high contact, which triggers a one-match ban.

Port Adelaide's Willem Drew, meanwhile, has no case to answer for a dump tackle on Richmond's Steely Green.