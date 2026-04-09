Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round five teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Max Gawn and Jarrod Witts compete in the ruck during Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER week, another forced trade for Fantasy coaches.

A knee injury to Tim English (RUC, $1,051,000) has left coaches pondering one big decision – Max Gawn (RUC, $1,209,000) or Brodie Grundy (RUC, $999,000)?

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First-year Bomber Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $415,000) is the popular rookie option of the week after a bright start to his career.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round five teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

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