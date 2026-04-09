Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round five

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn during Sydney's match against Melbourne in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GATHER Round is here but don't get too excited - 45 per cent of AFL Fantasy coaches have another forced trade. With some coaches asking, "will this ever end?"

Tim English (RUCK, $1,051,000) is the latest big-name player to join the list after he injured his knee against the Bombers and is now set to miss the next few weeks.

This week, the Fantasy community has been divided by the simplest question ... "Do we replace English with Gawn or Grundy?"

Based on form the answer appears crystal clear: It's Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,209,000).

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Gawn is averaging 125 this season and hasn't put a foot wrong. He has some great match-ups approaching but there's one issue - he's so expensive. In fact, he's $210,000 more than Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $999,000) who finds himself coming off a great score of 137.

Grundy is now $123,000 under his staring price and in a game where we are constantly hunting for value, Grundy could be the answer that gives you $210,000 in your pocket to improve your team in other areas.

Whether you are Team Gawn or Team Grundy - the decision is all yours.

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Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Max Holmes (MID, $1,104,000) - TRAP

He might have a broken finger, but Geelong is still expecting Holmes to play this week against the Eagles. However, buying someone with this price tag and with an injury is too risky.

Finn Callaghan (MID, $1,020,000) – TRAP

We're big fans of Callaghan but not huge fans of the potential tags on the horizon. After his nice match-up this week he could face the restrictive James Jordon and Finn O'Sullivan.

Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $949,000) - TREAT

Finding a forward is always tough, but here is a star coming off scores of 98 and 134. Pickett meets Essendon, Richmond and West Coast over the next five weeks. A dream run!

Tom Sparrow (FWD, $701,000) - TREAT

Sparrow is not a forward ... he is Melbourne's newest midfielder. Sparrow has now attended 67 and 72 per cent of their centre-bounces over the last two weeks for scores of 102 and 114.

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $669,000) – TREAT

Coleman is coming off two nice match-ups where he has cashed in with scores of 109 and 85. The thing is, he is still very cheap for a player capable of averaging 80-plus - it's time to launch!

Keidean Coleman marks the ball during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded in

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $415,000)

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,209,000)

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $999,000)

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,202,000)

Oscar Steene (RUCK/FWD, $285,000)

After scoring an impressive 101 last week from 12 marks, it's no surprise to see Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $415,000) as the most traded in player for round five. Farrow now has a breakeven of -22 and could be worth nearly half a million dollars next week.

Most traded out

Tim English (RUCK, $1,051,000)

Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $448,000)

Darcy Parish (MID, $720,000)

Ed Richards (MID, $1,036,000)

Jack Carroll (MID, $479,000)

There are two Bombers on the chopping block. As Essendon’s No.1 ruckman, Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $448,000) hasn't produced the goods, only averaging 49 across his first four games.

Some coaches were hoping that Darcy Parish (MID, $720,000) could return to the good old days and average a solid 90-plus this year. This hasn't been the case, and the 28-year-old has now dropped in price from where he started. With an average of 68 next to his name, now is the time to trade.

Finally, hold Nick Daicos (MID, $1,204,000). After being a late out last week, Collingwood is very confident he'll be right for his Friday night clash against the Dockers.

Scott Pendlebury and Nick Daicos chat during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on April 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Aliir Aliir (DEF) v Collingwood – Collingwood rates as the easiest team for defenders to score against this season and Aliir has already shown his ceiling hitting 121 in round two. Get on board!

Ed Langdon (MID) v Essendon – It's hard to see how Langdon doesn't score well against the Bombers based on the fact that the Bulldogs had six players over 90 against them last weekend.

Darcy Byrne-Jones (FWD) v St Kilda – Coming off 107 and 10 marks, DBJ is certainly worth a punt in your forward line against the Saints. He sits in just eight per cent of Draft leagues.

Darcy Byrne-Jones in action during the match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG in round four, 2026, Picture: Getty Images

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEDT on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6.15pm on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top-5 and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

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