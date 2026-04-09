Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between the Crows and the Blues

Rory Laird kicks away from Sam Walsh during the round eight match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, on May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE opens Gather Round against Carlton on Thursday night as the winds of change swirl around the embattled Blues.

The Crows (1-3) are at risk of falling off the pace after a heartbreaking defeat to Fremantle was their third narrow loss in as many matches against fellow finals contenders.

CROWS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

The Crows are still to prove that they can consistently match the top sides but should have little trouble accounting for an under-fire Blues outfit that they have beaten in all four of their meetings at Adelaide Oval by an average 50 points.

Carlton (1-3) is stuck under the blowtorch after yet another painstaking defeat, this time to North Melbourne, with history repeating as it continues to lose to even less fancied sides in all too familiar ways.

The Blues once again opened up a handy lead before being overrun by the Roos in the final term, as opposition sides grow in confidence that they can beat the fast-fading side in transition when the game is on the line.

Both sides have made significant changes as they look to rectify their seasons.

Learn More 01:59

The Blues have axed reigning best and fairest winner George Hewett, while star defender Jacob Weitering (concussion) and Will Hayward (suspension) are also out of the side. Nick Haynes, Zac Williams and Harry O'Keeffe are the inclusions.

The Crows have regained defensive pair Rory Laird and Mitch Hinge alongside Luke Nankervis, while Isaac Cumming also returns after being a late withdrawal last week. Reilly O'Brien has been left out again, while Hugh Bond and Chayce Jones have also been dropped and Luke Pedlar is out due to concussion.