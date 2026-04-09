The teams for Friday and Saturday's Gather Round matches are in, plus squads for Sunday's games

L-R: Ed Richards, Lewis Melican, Elijah Tsatas. Pictures: AFL Photos

ED RICHARDS appears to have pulled off a remarkable recovery, named by the Western Bulldogs to face Hawthorn just days after suffering a knee injury.

The Hawks have recalled Cam Mackenzie and Karl Amon for the Saturday night blockbuster at Adelaide Oval, resting Jack Scrimshaw.

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In other Gather Round news, Nick Daicos and Scott Pendlebury have been selected for Collingwood, Brisbane has Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage back, while Essendon has made four changes to face Melbourne, with Nate Caddy and Elijah Tsatas among the inclusions.

But the big news surrounds Richards, who was scratched just 30 minutes before facing Essendon on Sunday night with scans later revealing an issue with a tendon behind his knee.

He is one of four changes for the unbeaten Bulldogs.

North has included off-season signing Charlie Spargo to play his first game for the Kangaroos, against a Lions team that regains two of their three co-captains for the Battle at Barossa Park.

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Lewis Melican has been dropped by Sydney for its match against Gold Coast on Saturday, with Damien Hardwick bolstering his midfield with Alex Davies after criticising that part of the ground following its last-start loss to Melbourne.

While the Bombers have some strong inclusions to face the Demons, Bayley Fritsch will return from a foot injury to strengthen the forward line for Steven King’s team.

In Sunday's games, Patrick Dangerfield has still not been selected by Geelong and is set to miss his fourth game of the season.

Greater Western Sydney has named its strongest team for 2026, selecting Aaron Cadman, Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels for the first time this season, while also regaining Jack Buckley after he passed the League’s concussion protocols.

Ruck Kieren Briggs is one of three Giants omissions, with their final 23 to be confirmed on Friday afternoon.

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FRIDAY, APRIL 10

Collingwood v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

COLLINGWOOD

In: A.Anderson, N.Daicos, S.Pendlebury

Out: L.Sullivan (omitted), W.Hayes (omitted), E.Allan (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Logue, C.Spargo

Out: T.Pink (omitted), F.O'Sullivan (jaw)

BRISBANE

In: H.Andrews, H.McCluggage

Out: D.Joyce (omitted), J.Tunstill (omitted)

Essendon v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 12.45pm ACST

ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, N.Caddy, E.Tsatas, S.Robey

Out: M.Guelfi (omitted), A.Perkins (omitted), Z.Johnson (omitted), S.El-Hawli (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: B.Fritsch

Out: B.Laurie (omitted)

Sydney v Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, 3.45pm ACST

SYDNEY

In: J.Hamling, M.Rosas

Out: L.Melican (omitted), A.Sheldrick (suspension)

GOLD COAST

In: A.Davies

Out: J.Rogers (concussion)

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Mackenzie, K.Amon

Out: J.Dalton (omitted), J.Scrimshaw (managed)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Emmett, E.Richards, C.Hynes, H.Gallagher

Out: L.Jaques (managed), T.English (knee), L.McNeil (omitted), A.Jones (hamstring)

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

Geelong v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12pm ACST

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij, M.O'Connor, J.Worpel, M.Knevitt

Out: M.Blicavs (managed)

WEST COAST

In: E.Hewett, D.Robertson, R.Maric, B.Williams

Out: J.Cripps (managed)

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Barossa Park, 2.45pm ACST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Buckley, B.Daniels, T.Bedford, A.Cadman, N.Madden, L.Aleer

Out: K.Briggs (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: N.Balta, O.Hayes-Brown, P.Retschko, Z.Peucker

Out: S.Ryan (suspension)

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 6.45pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Marshall, B.Zerk-Thatcher, D.Visentini

Out: None

ST KILDA

In: H.Boxshall, H.Clark, A.Hastie, L.O'Connell

Out: L.Stocker (concussion)