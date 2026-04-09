ED RICHARDS appears to have pulled off a remarkable recovery, named by the Western Bulldogs to face Hawthorn just days after suffering a knee injury.
The Hawks have recalled Cam Mackenzie and Karl Amon for the Saturday night blockbuster at Adelaide Oval, resting Jack Scrimshaw.
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In other Gather Round news, Nick Daicos and Scott Pendlebury have been selected for Collingwood, Brisbane has Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage back, while Essendon has made four changes to face Melbourne, with Nate Caddy and Elijah Tsatas among the inclusions.
But the big news surrounds Richards, who was scratched just 30 minutes before facing Essendon on Sunday night with scans later revealing an issue with a tendon behind his knee.
He is one of four changes for the unbeaten Bulldogs.
North has included off-season signing Charlie Spargo to play his first game for the Kangaroos, against a Lions team that regains two of their three co-captains for the Battle at Barossa Park.
Lewis Melican has been dropped by Sydney for its match against Gold Coast on Saturday, with Damien Hardwick bolstering his midfield with Alex Davies after criticising that part of the ground following its last-start loss to Melbourne.
While the Bombers have some strong inclusions to face the Demons, Bayley Fritsch will return from a foot injury to strengthen the forward line for Steven King’s team.
In Sunday's games, Patrick Dangerfield has still not been selected by Geelong and is set to miss his fourth game of the season.
Greater Western Sydney has named its strongest team for 2026, selecting Aaron Cadman, Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels for the first time this season, while also regaining Jack Buckley after he passed the League’s concussion protocols.
Ruck Kieren Briggs is one of three Giants omissions, with their final 23 to be confirmed on Friday afternoon.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
Collingwood v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
COLLINGWOOD
In: A.Anderson, N.Daicos, S.Pendlebury
Out: L.Sullivan (omitted), W.Hayes (omitted), E.Allan (omitted)
FREMANTLE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
North Melbourne v Brisbane at Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: G.Logue, C.Spargo
Out: T.Pink (omitted), F.O'Sullivan (jaw)
BRISBANE
In: H.Andrews, H.McCluggage
Out: D.Joyce (omitted), J.Tunstill (omitted)
Essendon v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 12.45pm ACST
ESSENDON
In: J.Ridley, N.Caddy, E.Tsatas, S.Robey
Out: M.Guelfi (omitted), A.Perkins (omitted), Z.Johnson (omitted), S.El-Hawli (omitted)
MELBOURNE
In: B.Fritsch
Out: B.Laurie (omitted)
Sydney v Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, 3.45pm ACST
SYDNEY
In: J.Hamling, M.Rosas
Out: L.Melican (omitted), A.Sheldrick (suspension)
GOLD COAST
In: A.Davies
Out: J.Rogers (concussion)
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST
HAWTHORN
In: C.Mackenzie, K.Amon
Out: J.Dalton (omitted), J.Scrimshaw (managed)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Emmett, E.Richards, C.Hynes, H.Gallagher
Out: L.Jaques (managed), T.English (knee), L.McNeil (omitted), A.Jones (hamstring)
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
Geelong v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12pm ACST
GEELONG
In: J.Kolodjashnij, M.O'Connor, J.Worpel, M.Knevitt
Out: M.Blicavs (managed)
WEST COAST
In: E.Hewett, D.Robertson, R.Maric, B.Williams
Out: J.Cripps (managed)
Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Barossa Park, 2.45pm ACST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Buckley, B.Daniels, T.Bedford, A.Cadman, N.Madden, L.Aleer
Out: K.Briggs (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted)
RICHMOND
In: N.Balta, O.Hayes-Brown, P.Retschko, Z.Peucker
Out: S.Ryan (suspension)
Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 6.45pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Marshall, B.Zerk-Thatcher, D.Visentini
Out: None
ST KILDA
In: H.Boxshall, H.Clark, A.Hastie, L.O'Connell
Out: L.Stocker (concussion)