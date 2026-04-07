The coaches' votes for the round four games are in

Max Gawn celebrates Melbourne's win over Gold Coast in R4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE champion Max Gawn has grabbed the lead in the AFLCA's Champion Player of the Year Award after a standout performance against Gold Coast on Sunday.

The Demons skipper gathered 22 disposals, had 32 hitouts and kicked a goal to receive the perfect 10 votes from the coaches.

Gawn was one of four players to receive maximum votes, with Will Ashcroft, Aliir Aliir and Caleb Daniel also attracting the top score.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Western Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli picked up nine votes from the clash against Essendon to lift him into second place on the leaderboard. Teammate Matthew Kennedy also got nine votes.

Brodie Grundy and Isaac Heeney were both awarded nine votes for their efforts against West Coast, while Caleb Serong (eight) and Connor Macdonald (seven) were others to be awarded best-on-ground honours in their respective games.

Port Adelaide midfielder Zak Butters has jumped into third place after receiving seven votes, one ahead of Collingwood star Nick Daicos, who was a late withdrawal from Thursday night's clash against Brisbane.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Brisbane v Collingwood

10 Will Ashcroft (BL)

8 Zac Bailey (BL)

4 Logan Morris (BL)

3 Kai Lohmann (BL)

2 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

2 Lachie Neale (BL)

1 Sam Draper (BL)

North Melbourne v Carlton

10 Caleb Daniel (NMFC)

5 Cooper Trembath (NMFC)

4 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

3 Dylan Stephens (NMFC)

3 Ben Ainsworth (CARL)

2 Elijah Hollands (CARL)

2 Finn O'Sullivan (NMFC)

1 Oliver Hollands (CARL)

Adelaide v Fremantle

8 Caleb Serong (FRE)

5 Alex Pearce (FRE)

4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

4 Jye Amiss (FRE)

3 Murphy Reid (FRE)

2 Lachlan McAndrew (ADEL)

2 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

1 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

1 James Peatling (ADEL)

Richmond v Port Adelaide

10 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

7 Zak Butters (PORT)

6 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

5 Kane Farrell (PORT)

2 Jordon Sweet (PORT)

West Coast v Sydney

9 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

9 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

5 Tom Papley (SYD)

3 Chad Warner (SYD)

2 Nick Blakey (SYD)

1 Jai Serong (SYD)

1 James Jordon (SYD)

Melbourne v Gold Coast

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Jack Steele (MELB)

6 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

4 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

2 Jake Melksham (MELB)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

9 Matthew Kennedy (WB)

4 Arthur Jones (WB)

3 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Sam Darcy (WB)

2 Bailey Williams (WB)

Hawthorn v Geelong

7 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

5 Jarman Impey (HAW)

5 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

4 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)

3 Jack Gunston (HAW)

3 Nick Watson (HAW)

2 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

1 Joshua Weddle (HAW)

LEADERBOARD

29 Max Gawn (MELB)

28 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

25 Zak Butters (PORT)

24 Nick Daicos (COLL)

20 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

19 Will Ashcroft (BL)

19 Caleb Serong (FRE)

18 Callum Wilkie (STK)

16 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

16 Shai Bolton (FRE)

16 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

16 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

15 Harley Reid (WCE)

15 Josh Treacy (FRE)