Under-fire coach Michael Voss remains focused on steering Carlton out of its rut amid intense scrutiny on the beleaguered club

Michael Voss speaks to media during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on April 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss insists he's ignoring most of the intense scrutiny on his embattled club, adamant key stakeholders remain on the same page.

The Blues (1-3) have endured a horror start to the season, with a blowtorch on their costly second-half meltdowns.

There is nowhere to hide in Gather Round when they open the annual feature in South Australia against home side Adelaide on Thursday night.

Carlton football boss Chris Davies was asked on radio last weekend about Voss's future as coach, and guaranteed there would not be any move made before the Crows fixture.

Former Melbourne great and prominent commentator Garry Lyon has since suggested Carlton and Voss are headed for "probably an inevitable parting of the ways".

But Voss, who was backed by the club last August to at least see out the final year of his contract in 2026, remains focused on attempting to steer the Blues out of their rut.

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"I don't pay any attention to it," Voss said of the external noise.

"At some point in time you've just got to get on with the task at hand, and that's what we're doing.

"I'm not distracted off anything other than just getting the best out of the team and supporting them as best we possibly can to make the progress we need."

Carlton has won just one of eight quarters after half-time this season and coughed up considerable leads in its past two defeats, against Melbourne and North Melbourne.

"We're not winning, so obviously you expect some level of scrutiny," Voss said.

"You appreciate that's what's going to happen every single week when you come off a game you should win and you don't end up finishing the job.

"But also what you have to do is continually look at what's real and what's not real."

Despite the poor start to the season, Voss said he feels no disconnect with the club or increasingly frustrated supporter base.

Patrick Cripps and Oliver Florent look dejected after the round four match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, on April 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"No, I don't. Where we're aligned on is we're not happy with where we're at," he said.

"I think we can agree on that."

Carlton will be without vice-captain and defensive rock Jacob Weitering (concussion) for the tough test against Adelaide, which is also under pressure after a 1-3 start to the campaign.

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"Adelaide are a team that do bring an enormous amount of pressure, and we've got to make sure that we can absorb that," Voss said.

"We've also got to make sure that we can go from inside out really fast because they're a team that can do that.

"And clearly they've got some scoring threats, so our defence is going to have to be right on."