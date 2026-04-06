Matthew Richardson in 2002, Craig Bradley in 1997 and Wayne Carey in 2000. Pictures: AFL Photos

LET'S go back to the future.

In honour of half the competition producing a throwback guernsey for Gather Round, this edition of AFL.com.au's Riley Ranks looks at the best jumpers your club hasn't worn for 20 years.

The rules are simple: As long as your club hasn't worn this jumper in the past two decades, or an updated replica version, then it's eligible to be ranked.

And, before we start, shoutout to Port Adelaide and Fremantle. Both clubs had some sick pre-2006 jumpers, but they've basically worn all of them since.

10. Western Bulldogs – the 2005 Origin Energy promo jumper

You might notice a theme here, but sometimes it's acceptable to sell your soul to a sponsor if it means producing a relatively funky footy guernsey. The Western Bulldogs did that in 2005 to promote Origin Energy, wearing the dark red kit – with a few yellow swirls – to avoid a clash with Geelong midway through their season. It gets added props for the old school logo in the middle. It's not as good as the 'Diamond Dog', which was reintroduced in 2003. But it is a lot better than the Marvel monstrosity it wore to open its 2019 campaign.

Daniel Cross looks dejected after the Western Bulldogs' loss to Geelong in round six, 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

9. Port Adelaide – the 2002 training jumper

There is nothing objectively good about this jumper. It was Port's training kit at the time. But nothing screams rivalry like wearing your training strip for a Friday night blockbuster against a club in Collingwood which – you might recall – has had a few issues with your jumper ideas in the past. Port has since claimed it was part of an M&Ms sponsorship agreement, with Scott's Transport also getting its fair share of airtime from the training strip being used. But, regardless, it feels like something that could've only happened in the early-2000s. That's why it's on this list.

Brent Guerra and Nick Stevens celebrate Port Adelaide's win over Collingwood in round nine, 2002. Picture: AFL Photos

8. Geelong – the 2005 clash jumper

Everything about this jumper, which was worn throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s, is good. The bigger blue hoop up the top, the old school logo plastered in the middle, the Ford logo on the back. Everything makes you think of the good times. It's AFL Live on PlayStation 2. It's Ronnie Burns hitting the Target sign at Skilled Stadium. Forget about your claw marks, or your modernised cat logos. Bring this one back instead.

David Haynes (right) and Joel Corey celebrate a goal during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round 13, 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

7. St Kilda – the 2003 Pura Milk clash jumper

It started as a way to promote Pura Milk's new 'Light Start' range – it came in a yellow carton, obviously – but quickly became St Kilda's clash jumper for the next two seasons. It had the right ideas. The Saints' jumper had just changed back to the original tri-panel design, which remains today, so it was a way to keep the look that had just adorned recent versions of the home kit. Only it was yellow. Don't mind it.

Nick Riewoldt and Austinn Jones celebrate St Kilda's win over Carlton in round 20, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Brisbane – the 2004 Heritage Round jumper

Brisbane has always done a great job at honouring its past. But it hasn't worn the final Brisbane Bears jumper – a maroon number with a yellow 'V' – since the AFL's old Heritage Rounds more than 20 years ago. It's a lovely guernsey. It's simple, it's traditional, and the white and yellow against the maroon really pops. While the recent Fitzroy jumpers have been brilliant, it's time to bring this one back as well.

Tim Notting is seen during Brisbane's clash against Sydney in round 18, 2004. Picture: Fox Footy

5. Carlton – the 1997 M&Ms promo jumper

Carlton as a football club hasn't necessarily screamed 'innovation' much across the last 30 years. But pocketing $250,000 to change into a sky blue guernsey for a one-off match to promote M&Ms was ahead of its time. The look was good, the idea was good, the execution was good, plus the Blues won the only time they wore it. And before you start, the light blue strip the club wore as a clash jumper between 2011-12 isn't the same as this. The M&Ms jumper had a white emblem, objectively better looking than the navy logo that adorned the kits of Brett Ratten's side in the early 2010s.

Brett Ratten is seen during Carlton's clash against Adelaide in round three, 1997. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Hawthorn – the 1996 Ansett Cup jumper

Hot take. More clubs should just print their names on their jumpers. It's simple. West Coast had 'Eagles' written on early home guernseys. North Melbourne even had 'Kangaroos' printed across a couple of pre-season kits. But this Hawthorn jumper – four diagonal brown stripes on a predominantly yellow backdrop, with the word 'Hawks' written on an angle across the jumper – tops the lot. Hawthorn has had a few memorable pre-season guernseys. But you can forget the blue diamonds, or the short-sleeved t-shirts that became too hot and were thrown off at half-time. This one should actually be brought back.

3. North Melbourne – the 2000 Orange promo jumper

An even hotter take. North Melbourne should genuinely try and take back orange. The club, in partnership with early 2000s mobile provider Orange, changed the colours of its brilliant 'Bounding Roo' away jumper for a one-off fixture against Collingwood in 2000. Yes, the AFL now has its very own 'Orange Team' in Greater Western Sydney. But the Kangas can lay claim to being the League's first and should try to revive the colourway. Gold Coast showed last year how you can create a visual and cultural wave of momentum through its pink clash jumper. North Melbourne, an innovative club in its own right, should be doing something similar with a colour like orange.

North Melbourne leaves the field during its clash against Collingwood in round 21, 2000. Picture: AFL Photos

2. Collingwood – the 1997 Ansett Cup jumper

Yes, more clubs should print their names on their jumpers. But maybe more clubs should also have a crack at putting a stylised cartoon version of their mascot on their jumpers as well. This one was wild. From the funny-looking magpie landing in the centre of the strip, to the differing sizes and patterns of the famous black and white stripes behind it, this one was a lot to look at. But it almost, kind of, nearly … works? It's very 1990s. It's very nostalgic. But it's also a bit of fun. And, while we're here, props to the swooping magpie jumper of 2002-04. Bring that back as well, while we're at it.

Nathan Buckley is seen during Collingwood's pre-season clash against Adelaide in 1997. Picture: Channel Seven

1. Richmond – the 2003 Wizard Cup jumper

OK, we get it. Richmond's not ditching the sash anytime soon. But that shouldn't stop the club from occasionally wearing this absolute beauty. The claw marks on either side of this jumper are fantastic, the yellow clashing with the predominantly black layout is brilliant, the TAC logo on the front, 'Drink, Drive, Bloody Idiot' on the back. Everything screams early-2000s nostalgia. Even if it's just for pre-season games – and, by the way, the Tigers have worn a LOT of cracking pre-season jumpers in their time – but this one deserves a comeback. Come on, Richmond. Get planning for Gather Round 2027.