Michael Voss will coach the Blues for their Gather Round clash against the Crows

Michael Voss is seen during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON'S beleaguered coach Michael Voss will "absolutely" remain in his post for the crunch clash with Adelaide in Gather Round, the club's football boss says.

Voss has come under increasing pressure following the latest in a series of second-half meltdowns by the Blues, who surrendered a 22-point fourth-quarter lead in their stunning loss to North Melbourne on Friday.

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A poor 1-3 start to the season – ahead of a huge game against the Crows to open Gather Round on Thursday night – comes after Carlton backed Voss last August to fulfil the final year of his contract in 2026.

Blues football boss Chris Davies on Saturday insisted he understands supporters' frustration, but said he could guarantee the club will resist any calls to sack Voss in the coming days.

"Yeah, I can, I absolutely can," Davies said on 3AW radio.

"We are 1-3 and if we are taking any positives from those three losses, it's that we have been in positions to win those games.

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"But we are bitterly disappointed that we have been unable to get the job done, certainly in the last couple of weeks."

Davies, lured from Port Adelaide over the off-season, said his role was to support Voss and defended 2018 premiership coach Adam Simpson's position at Carlton as a part-time leadership mentor.

"Adam's history in the game, his experience has been invaluable to Michael so far and these are the times when you want to provide absolute support to your senior coach," Davies said.

"And having a person who has seen the ups and downs of a coaching career, I know that Michael is enjoying the mentoring and the feedback he is getting from Adam."

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Voss, now in his fifth season at Carlton, acknowledged after the 14.12 (96) to 13.8 (86) defeat to North Melbourne that pressure would continue to build.

He found an ally in retired former Blues captain Sam Docherty, who urged the club to hold the line with the 50-year-old mentor.

"I just don't think you can make a move on a coach at this time of the year. I think it would be a really poor decision," Docherty said on 3AW radio.

"They didn't back him in fully and give him an extension, but they backed him in to see out this year of footy.

"After changing most of the assistant coaches and a new GM of footy, a bunch of list changes, we're four games into a season and I think it would be a really hasty call to do that.

"I think you've got to let it ride out and see what happens over the next little period and then make the decisions there."

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Docherty, who called time on his 184-game career last year, spent a dozen seasons at Carlton and was on the list when senior coaches Mick Malthouse, Brendon Bolton and David Teague were sacked.

He said the Malthouse experience – the coaching legend was sacked eight games into the 2015 season – should serve as a warning about axing a coach so early in the year.

"The sugar hit of a caretaker coach has a lifespan but I remember by about round 14 or 15 that year, that year was absolutely hell," Docherty said.

"The direction of the club, where you're going, what you're doing was really tough.

"So I think the Blues' hierarchy, whether they listen to me or not, probably not, but I think it would be silly to be making moves this early in the year.

"You've got to ride it out and there's going to be a lot of pressure on the club, and everyone knows that."

The Blues will be without vice-captain Jacob Weitering against Adelaide after the key defender was concussed in the loss to North Melbourne.