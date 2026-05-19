Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale and (inset) Nick Riewdolt with his son James. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA will have priority access to local prospects for their first four drafts and more rights on them for a further two years as part of its suite of list concessions, which were formalised and released to clubs on Tuesday.

The AFL last year announced the key elements of the Devils' list build rules, including their draft hand, $5 million sign on bonus fund, access to out of contract players and list sizes.

But the League has written to clubs on Tuesday with the full breakdown of the rules, which includes draft, free agency and trade details.

AFL.com.au revealed the list of concessions last September, but included in the update was the Devils being able to pre-select eligible Tasmanian based players in advance of each of their first four drafts (from 2027 to 2030).

In their fifth and sixth drafts – in 2031 and 2032 – the Devils will be able to pre-select local players only after the first round of the draft, and from 2033 they will have to match bids on their Tasmanian Academy players under the bidding system that applies to the rest of the competition.

The League told clubs in its memo on Tuesday that it intends to undertake a review of the Devils' access to eligible Tasmanian players before the 2031 draft, with players needing to be born or raised in Tasmania and have resided in the state for at least five years straight prior to their draft year to have Academy rights.

On top of that, the Devils have been granted access to players as eligible father-sons if a prospect's dad was a Tasmanian-born AFL men's player who has played 100 or more matches (which applies for the first 10 national drafts of Tasmania's entrance) or if the player is the son of a player who has played 200 or more senior men's Tasmanian state league matches.

If a future father-son is eligible for another club as well as the Devils, they will be able to choose which club to play for. Tasmanian-born St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt is a prime example, where his sons would be eligible for both the Devils or the Saints under father-son rules.

AFL football boss Greg Swann said the new set of rules was another step towards the Devils' entrance to the competition in 2028.

"When Tasmania enters the competition, it is important we provide them the best opportunity to be competitive on the field with a list that features local Tasmanian talent and recognises the history of Tasmanian football," Swann said.

"To achieve this, the AFL set out key guiding principles that would underpin the club's list build. Once the principles were established, thorough consultation was undertaken with key stakeholders, including Tasmania Football Club and all other 18 AFL clubs, to create the list rules and to balance impact on the existing clubs.

"Confirming the list rules marks another significant milestone in Tasmania's journey towards entering the AFL and I thank all other clubs and stakeholders for their collaboration and contribution in reaching the list establishment rules."

Among the other list build rules confirmed on Tuesday were:

* The Devils being able to have up to 10 rookies in 2028 and up to 12 between 2029-2031. From 2033, their list size will be adjusted to be in line with all other clubs.

* The $5 million sign-on bonus can be spread over 2028 and 2029, with the total amount spent each year not to exceed $3 million or be less than $2 million.

* Tasmania being able to sign up to eight 17-year-olds in each of 2026 and 2027, with a maximum of 12 total across the two years.

* Two 'mini drafts' in 2027 and 2028 with two selections each. The Devils will be able to trade away rights to the selections during those years' respective trade periods.

* Draft picks No.1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13 and the first selection of each subsequent round in 2027 (picks No.5, 7, 11 and 13 must be traded or rolled forward for a maximum of two years).

* Draft picks No.5 and 9 in 2028 and 2029 (both No.5 picks must be traded)

* Picks No.1, 2 and 3 in the 2027 rookie draft and selection No.1 in the 2028 mid-season rookie draft as a replacement for its otherwise lowest pick.

* Signing up to 18 uncontracted players from rival clubs across 2027-28, with a maximum of one per club.

* A window in 2027 when the Devils will be able to sign players who have previously nominated for any draft, provided they have not been on an AFL list. The Devils will be able to trade the right to sign an undrafted player to another club in exchange for a trade.

* Access to up to four players directly from its VFL team to its AFL rookie list in 2027.