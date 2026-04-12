Max Holmes in action during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast will be looking to respond to its 128-point drubbing from Sydney when it faces Geelong at Norwood Oval in the first of three games on the final day of Gather Round.

The Eagles (2-2) have taken several leaps forward during a promising start to their 2026 campaign but took a step back in the listless defeat on home turf to the Swans.

West Coast was perhaps always likely to be outclassed by the Swans but would have been disappointed to be blown away before half-time.

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But the Eagles have an opportunity to make amends this week with a more competitive performance against last year's runners-up.

Geelong (2-2) came out on the wrong side of an Easter Monday classic, paying a huge price for a string of mistakes as the heat rose in the dying stages to lose by the narrowest margin against the Hawks.

Geelong v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12pm ACST

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The Cats will be eager to immediately bounce back and perhaps even boost an underwhelming percentage in their first game of the season against a team widely expected to fall short of finals contention.

Free agency signing James Worpel has been recalled for the clash, with the Cats opting to manage three players.

Utility Mark Blicavs has been rested ahead of what would have been his 300th match, but will now celebrate his milestone game at home against the Bulldogs next Friday night, while defender Jack Henry and forward Jack Martin have also been managed.

West Coast has dropped ruck Matt Flynn, with Bailey Williams called on to replace him, while young midfielder Elijah Hewett has been recalled and Deven Robertson returns after his one-game suspension. Jamie Cripps has been managed.

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Greater Western Sydney and Richmond will both be looking to breath life into their season when they meet at Barossa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants (1-3) have found it hard to get going this season with several stars and key players sidelined, but will have few excuses for not fronting up against the Tigers after a weekend to rest and recover across a bye.

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The Giants have largely failed to match the fellow finals contenders since their Opening Round win over the Hawks, but with their strongest team in for the season, they now have a golden opportunity to get their campaign back on track against the winless Tigers.

Richmond (0-4) was handed a reality check last week as it followed a pair of forgettable defeats to top-four contenders Gold Coast and Fremantle by failing to keep pace with a Port Adelaide outfit that is expected to be fighting in a similar weight division.

The Tigers might take something from giving the finals-bound Giants a huge scare late last year as they aim to at least stay in touch with their opponents until the dying stages.

Greater Western Sydney has four big inclusions to face Richmond, with Aaron Cadman, Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels all returning from injury to play their first game of the year. Defender Jack Buckley is also back after passing concussion protocols.

Coach Adam Kingsley has swung the axe, with underperforming ruck Kieren Briggs replaced by youngster Nick Madden, who comes in for his first game of the year, while Callum Brown and Max Gruzewski have also been omitted.

Young Richmond ruck Ollie Hayes-Brown will make his debut, replacing the suspended Samson Ryan. Defender Noah Balta also returns with Kane McAuliffe coming out of the side.

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Gather Round wraps up with Port Adelaide and St Kilda meeting on Sunday night, with the visitors already at risk of losing touch with the finals contenders even after its off-season spending spree.

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Port Adelaide (2-2) avoided adding to mounting concerns with its win over Richmond last week that ensured new coach Josh Carr begins his reign with at least an even win-loss record after starting the season with four matches against last year's bottom four sides.

The new-look Power are perhaps rebuilding on the run but will like their chances against a Saints outfit that they have beaten in 14 of their past 16 meetings.

St Kilda (1-3) had the opportunity to lick its wounds during an early-season bye that has come after a sluggish start to a season that promised so much.

The Saints are yet to gel after bolstering their best 23 with some ambitious off-season moves but can now lay down a marker against a Power side that is widely expected to fall short of finals contention this year.

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Port has recalled key defender Todd Marshall after he overcame an ankle concern, with Mitch Zadow omitted from the side.

The Saints have recalled young midfielder Hugh Boxshall after he was dropped last week, while Hunter Clark is back after overcoming an adductor injury.

Veteran defender Liam Stocker will miss with concussion, with Dougal Howard omitted from the team.