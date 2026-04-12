The Cats are set to welcome back Patrick Dangerfield for their meeting with the Bulldogs

Patrick Dangerfield leads his team out onto the field during the match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG will welcome back captain Patrick Dangerfield for Mark Blicavs' 300-game milestone after showcasing its depth in a powerful win over West Coast.

The Cats were challenged early in the confines of Norwood Oval on Sunday, but went up a gear late in the second term and put the Eagles to the sword on the way to a 46-point win.

CATS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The 17.20 (122) to 11.10 (76) win comes in the middle of three short breaks for Geelong.

After the epic Easter Monday loss to Hawthorn, the Cats did not miss a beat against the Eagles and will have an embarrassment of selection riches for Friday night's home game against the rebounding Western Bulldogs.

Coach Chris Scott said after the game that Dangerfield was "very likely" to resume from his calf injury, and all but confirmed that Blicavs would return for his milestone.

"Any time we go into a game without Blicavs makes me a bit nervous," Scott said.

Learn More 11:11

The coach had said this month that Tyson Stengle might be recalled immediately to the AFL, but the forward is more likely to play his first game of the season on Friday in the VFL.

"That (AFL) is a temptation we'll likely resist," Scott said.

James Worpel was recalled for Sunday and revelled in the Parade's narrow spaces, racking up 11 clearances to make his case for another week in the seniors.

Bailey Smith equalled the AFL record with 16 inside 50s to be best afield as the Cats kicked clear with the last five goals of the second term.

Learn More 08:12

Until then, there had been a succession of lead changes.

"We did expect there was a chance it could be tight early," Scott said.

"The venue, the way the game was likely to be played, would suit what they (Eagles) have been trying to do – and that's kind of how it played out."

Mark O'Connor kicked multiple goals for the first time in his career, finishing with three, but will come under Match Review scrutiny for a high bump on Willem Duursma in the second term.

Max Holmes starred off half-back, while midfielders Tanner Bruhn and Tom Atkins were prolific.

The crowd of 9434 was a record for Gather Round games at the inner-suburban Parade venue.

Reeling from a 128-point Sydney hammering last week, the Eagles bounced back but ultimately were no match for the Cats.

"I quite enjoyed that first part of the game ... pretty much after that we got bullied in the contest," Eagles coach Andrew McQualter said.

Young Eagles key forward Jobe Shanahan impressed again, kicking four goals.