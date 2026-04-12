Toby Greene celebrates with Aaron Cadman during the round five match between GWS and Richmond at Barossa Park April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has snapped its three-game losing streak with a somewhat patchy 56-point win over last-placed Richmond.

The Giants showed some periods of absolute brilliance with their ball movement, but also let the Tigers back in during the third term with poor execution before coasting away in the last in the 20.11 (131) to 11.9 (75) victory at Barossa Park.

GIANTS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

It was GWS' highest score against Richmond in 15 years of matches.

But the win came at a cost, with veteran Stephen Coniglio and young forward Aaron Cadman both suffering concussions due to accidental shins and knees to the head respectively, meaning the pair will miss next week's Sydney Derby against the Swans.

The double-act of Finn Callaghan (37 touches) and Jake Stringer (in the first half) was particularly deadly charging out of the middle, with Clayton Oliver (eight clearances) doing the hard work on the inside to set up his mates.

Cadman, playing his first game for 2026 after a pelvis injury, was so sharp in the first quarter that he kicked three goals and managed to catch an unaware Maurice Rioli holding the ball as the Giants piled on eight majors for the term.

Such was the freedom in which GWS was allowed to move the footy, one second-quarter Phoenix Gothard goal was the result of a casual five handballs through the centre of the field, from the backline to the goal-square.

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The Tigers worked their way back into the game as debutant ruck Ollie Hayes-Brown rose in prominence and confidence, giving his midfielders first use, and they kicked four consecutive goals either side of half-time to cut the margin from 46 to 20.

Once again, it was Cadman who settled things down with a deceptively casual curling effort, breaking the Tigers' period of dominance, while second-gamer Ollie Hannaford kicked his first and second AFL goals in the space of three minutes.

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Young Tigers key forward Liam Fawcett again showed some nice signs in game No.3, the South Australian reportedly securing 55 tickets for family and friends who saw him kick three goals, while Mykelti Lefau kicked four (three in the third-term) and laid some bone-crunching tackles.

Jayden Laverde was a calming presence behind the footy in game 150, Nick Madden dominated the hitout count against Hayes-Brown (43-15), while Lachie Ash (35 disposals) did what he pleased off half-back.

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Sleepy seniors cost Tigers early

As the Giants got on a game-defining roll through the middle of the ground in the opening term, it was the senior Richmond midfielders who were unsighted. Lalor tried hard and had seven touches, but Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper and Dion Prestia just couldn't get their hands on the ball. They got going in the third quarter, but GWS had too great a head-start. It's expected Richmond is going to struggle to kick goals this year, given the youth of its key forwards, but it's going to be even harder if their hardened, experienced teammates are second to the footy.

Returning Giants add some much-needed class

It's no secret GWS was beset by injury before the season even began, but it got to field Cadman, Brent Daniels and Toby Bedford for the first time in 2026. Daniels played just six games last year due to abdomen and groin issues, and picked up a hamstring injury early this year. Bedford was also coming off a hamstring issue, and the pair created plenty of buzz and pressure in attack. The three returnees combined for nine goals.

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GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 8.4 11.7 16.8 20.11 (131)

RICHMOND 2.2 6.4 10.7 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Cadman 4, Daniels 3, Hogan 2, Bedford 2, Hannaford 2, Riccardi 2, Angwin 2, Greene, Gothard, Stringer

Richmond: Lefau 4, Fawcett 3, Gray, Lalor, Taranto, Campbell

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Ash, Oliver, Cadman, Stringer, Laverde, Daniels

Richmond: Taranto, Lalor, Broad, Hopper, Lefau, Fawcett

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Coniglio (concussion), Cadman (concussion)

Richmond: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Barossa Park