The Match Review findings from Saturday's round five games are in

Dayne Zorko in action during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE veteran Dayne Zorko has avoided a suspension for his low blow on North Melbourne forward Paul Curtis on Saturday.

Zorko gave away a 50-metre penalty after catching Curtis in the groin region after the Roos forward took a mark in the first quarter at Barossa Park.

The 37-year-old was cited for striking, but can accept a $1,000 fine with an early plea.

However, Zorko is set for some time on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury in the first half of the Lions' win.

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Roos pair Charlie Comben and Luke McDonald both copped fines in the same game.

Melbourne defender Jake Lever, Hawthorn midfielder Conor Nash and Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli were other players fined from Saturday's games.