Father/son candidates and club-aligned academy prospects shine in first of two games against VFL sides

Arki Butler during the match between Australia U18 and North Melbourne VFL at Arden Street Ground, April 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELD pair Cody Walker and Kodah Edwards were standouts for the Marsh AFL Academy in its 71-point defeat to North Melbourne's VFL side on Sunday.

In the first of two games the Academy will play against VFL opposition over the next week in a key part of its program, the talented squad of draft hopefuls was soundly beaten by the Roos, who had nearly half a team of AFL-listed players.

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The 20.6 (126) to 7.13 (55) result at Arden Street still featured some promising performances from the 2026 draft crop, including Carlton father-son talent Walker, who registered a team-high 25 disposals, six clearances and six inside-50s through the midfield, while Edwards continued a strong start to the SANFL season with 23 disposals and a goal in an impressive step up to the level.

Richmond's Next Generation Academy product Tanner Armstrong had 21 disposals, while Brisbane Academy member Caylen Murray tallied 18 disposals and five inside-50s. Potential early draft pick Harry Van Hattum had 16 hitouts and 11 disposals, while Arki Butler, Noah Williams and Marlon Neocleous also had moments of impact.

Young North Melbourne forwards Lachy Dovaston (six goals from 20 disposals) and Matt Whitlock (four goals, nine marks) couldn't be stopped for the Roos, who booted eight goals to one after half-time.

Cody Walker during the match between Australia U18 and North Melbourne VFL at Arden Street Ground, April 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Zac Fisher (35 disposals, two goals) and Cooper Harvey (26 disposals, nine marks) were also busy throughout the game as they vie to get back in North's AFL team.

North Melbourne got off to a flyer, booting the first seven goals of the game, before a goal to Lewis Houndsome in the final minutes of the opening quarter got the Academy humming.

They booted the next five goals after quarter-time, with Gabe Patterson coolly finishing on the run, Wil Malady booting two and then Koby LeCras, the nephew of premiership Eagle Mark, also chipping in with a goal.

Wil Malady and Sonny Smiler during the match between Australia U18 and North Melbourne VFL at Arden Street Ground, April 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

But North steadied in the third quarter, putting on five goals to none to run away with the game as Dovaston added to his tally, with the Academy tiring.

The Academy, coached by former Magpie Tarkyn Lockyer, will face Richmond's VFL side next Saturday at IKON Park.



AFL ACADEMY 1.5 6.8 6.12 7.13 (55)

NORTH MELBOURNE VFL 7.0 12.0 17.2 20.6 (126)



GOALS

AFL Academy: Malady 2, Edwards, Herbert, Houndsome, LeCras, Patterson

North Melbourne VFL: Dovaston 6, Whitlock 4, George 3, Fisher 2, Lowe 2, Bamert, Konstanty, Stevens