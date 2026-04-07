Nick Daicos and Corey Wagner during the round nine match between Fremantle and Collingwood at Optus Stadium, May 8, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE will prepare for Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos to return from a calf injury on Friday night, with the Dockers building plans to limit the gun ball-winner's effectiveness if he lines up at Adelaide Oval.

Daicos was a late withdrawal last Thursday for the Magpies' loss to Brisbane, flying north but failing a pre-game fitness test at the Gabba, with Collingwood now expecting he will be fit for the Gather Round blockbuster after he trained on Monday.

Fremantle has used versatile midfielder/half-back Corey Wagner and gun onballer Andrew Brayshaw to restrict Daicos previously, with Wagner expected to be available after copping a knock to the knee against Adelaide.

Coach Justin Longmuir said the fourth-placed Dockers would be prepared for Daicos to play as they look to continue a terrific 3-1 start to the season and win back-to-back Adelaide Oval games.

"We've got some plans in place for him. We probably can't stop him getting the ball, but we can sometimes stop his efficiency," Longmuir said on Tuesday.

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"On the flip side, we don't want to get too caught up in one player because they've got a lot of dangerous players across the field and we need to make sure we pay respect to all their players whilst trying to play our way. So, it's a balancing act.



"We'll plan for their best and plan for their best players, and if they don't play then we'll just adjust."

Fremantle will be without gun midfielder Hayden Young for another week as he recovers from a hamstring injury, with forward Michael Frederick (ankle) also unable to return this round.

Ruck recruit Mason Cox produced an outstanding performance for Peel Thunder at WAFL level but faces an uphill battle to break into the 23 against his former team, with Sean Darcy expected to retain his spot.

Cox was best afield for the Thunder with 24 disposals, 45 hit-outs and a goal, with the Dockers utilising the fifth bench spot at AFL level to manage Darcy's game time as the second ruckman.

Mason Cox during the Match Simulation game between Fremantle and West Coast at Victor George Kailis Oval, February 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"We'll see how Sean's pulled up and see him at training today. He's played pretty low game time, so his body's been pulling up really well," Longmuir said.

"We'll get to selection later and see what is best for the team. But we expect Sean to play.

"I'm just trying to pick the best team that'll give us the best chance of winning. Whether he (Cox) played for them last year is not really relevant in my eyes."

Captain Alex Pearce was the hero in Fremantle's two-point win against Adelaide, with his full-length diving smother inside 50 protecting a late lead and giving the Dockers a vital road win.

Longmuir said the skipper had been acknowledged internally with a player voted award and celebrated for all aspects of his performance.

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"He actually won our trademark player of the week. Not just on that effort, even though that would have played a part in some players' minds," Longmuir said.

"His desperation to smother that was outstanding and it was a great moment, but the way he played throughout the whole game, he was able to play on some really dangerous forwards, he was really proactive, and he was able to win the ball back for us across the whole game.

"He's in good form and we're building his game time. He's come off a pretty low base over the back end of pre-season but his game is in good order.

"You always want your leaders to set the example, and I think within our leadership group, we've got players who set an example for their younger teammates."