The Lions have overcome the Roos in a hard-fought contest

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has seen off a valiant North Melbourne to notch its third straight win on Saturday, holding off the Kangaroos by 26 points at Barossa Park.

In wet and windy conditions, the Lions trailed by 12 points at quarter-time but held sway for much of the game thereafter to win 13.14 (92) to 9.12 (66).

KANGAROOS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

With the teams separated by just eight points inside the final 10 minutes, goals to Sam Draper and Cam Rayner, and Zac Bailey on the final siren, iced the Lions' victory.

They are now 3-2 after losing their first two matches of 2026.

In another even performance from the two-time premiers, Lachie Neale (30 disposals) was clean around the stoppages, while Zac Bailey (21 and two goals), Oscar Allen (three goals) and Jarrod Berry were also excellent contributors.

The only sour note for the Lions was a calf injury suffered by veteran Dayne Zorko that saw him leave the field prior to half-time.

Learn More 08:15

The Kangaroos were excellent in defeat.

After four quick goals in the first quarter gave them a handy advantage, Alastair Clarkson's team battled hard under a weight of inside 50s to remain in the contest.

Luke Parker was colossal in the match-shaping third quarter for Brisbane, taking five contested marks in his 13 disposals for the term that also included a smother on a certain Hugh McCluggage goal.

Learn More 01:03

Luke Davies-Uniacke (27 and a goal), Harry Sheezel (30) and Jy Simpkin (27), who had a run-with role on Will Ashcroft, were strong performers.

In what was an armwrestle for much of the afternoon in tricky weather, the Lions opened the game up with five goals in the third quarter, able to transition the ball with speed.

They generated 58 inside 50s to 44, with the weight of numbers eventually holding sway.

After Brisbane kicked the first two goals of the game, North settled and hit back hard.

Last round's Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee Cooper Trembath took a powerful pack mark and goaled to settle nerves before Jack Darling, Zac Banch and Paul Curtis quickly followed suit to establish a 12-point lead.

Learn More 00:33

The Lions looked rattled during the 15-minute onslaught, with Zorko giving away a 50m penalty to gift Curtis his goal.

They re-established some form of control in the second quarter, but misfired with a host of difficult set shots.

Logan Morris missed to the left and then the right from 50m, while Kai Lohmann, Lincoln McCarthy and Bruce Reville also blasted wide from tricky set shots to leave the Roos four points in front at the main break.

Ashcroft cops his first tag

It wasn't long ago Lachie Neale was getting tagged most weeks and last year it was Hugh McCluggage copping the opposition attention. But Alastair Clarkson had other ideas, zeroing in on two-time Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft for extra attention, sending Jy Simpkin to follow his every move. Ashcroft started with five early disposals, but Simpkin's physical approach paid some dividends throughout an engrossing battle. Ashcroft worked hard under the tight tag, finishing with 19 disposals that included five clearances, six tackles and an excellent education.

The Trembath highlight reel is growing

Less than a week after earning the Rising Star nomination, Cooper Trembath was adding another chapter to his rapidly developing story. The young Roo was sensational in the windy weather, kicking two goals from his 12 disposals. What really caught the eye was his marking. While others struggled to judge the ball in the wind, Trembath put on a clinic, hauling in five contested marks, including one spectacular grab from five deep in the goalsquare to set the Barossa crowd alight. He now has 19 goals from eight games since his debut last year.

Learn More 01:00

Is Jarrod Berry in MRO strife?

Midway through the second quarter, Jarrod Berry came in for a spoil as Dylan Stephens completed a mark. The rugged Lion was slightly late to the contest and made a clumsy attempt to disrupt his opponent, collecting him around the head. There was no doubt it was high, but the level of contact might save Berry, as Stephens immediately popped up to his feet to take his kick. Either way, the incident is sure to be at least looked at by Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

Learn More 00:29

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.3 5.6 7.8 9.12 (66)

BRISBANE 2.3 4.8 9.12 13.14 (92)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Trembath 2, Powell, Larkey, Davies-Uniacke, Darling, Curtis, Blamires, Banch

Brisbane: Allen 3, McCarthy 2, Draper 2, Bailey 2, Rayner, Lohmann, Coleman, Cameron

BEST

North Melbourne: Davies-Uniacke, Sheezel, Parker, Trembath, Simpkin

Brisbane: Neale, Bailey, Andrews, Berry, Draper, McCluggage

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Brisbane: Zorko (calf)

Crowd: TBC at Barossa Park