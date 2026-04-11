Archie Roberts celebrates a goal during round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU COULD forgive the Bombers for forgetting the words to their team song.

But after 323 days, nearly 11 months and 17 consecutive losses, Essendon has finally broken through for its first win with a shock 45-point victory over Melbourne at the Adelaide Oval.

BOMBERS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Essendon’s Gather Round dominance over the Demons continued on Saturday, with the Bombers kicking six goals to one in the third quarter to set up a drought breaking win and stop them from setting a new club record for consecutive defeats.

The last time Essendon tasted victory was in Dreamtime at the 'G last year in May, but its 17.11 (113) to 10.8 (68) thumping of the Demons saw them clinch a spirit-lifting win just as the Bombers were about to claim an unwanted piece of club history.

Wearing their red shorts for the first time in nearly 15 years, the Bombers put behind them a month of red-faced moments to start this year to dominate the Dees, who couldn't back up their free-flowing win over premiership contenders Gold Coast last week. It was no fall-over-the-line job either, as the Bombers dismantled the Demons who had a dirty day in an otherwise bright start to the season.

And for Essendon coach Brad Scott it alleviates some of the pressure as a number of positional switches and roles paid off against Melbourne, with Peter Wright enjoying a strong performance in the ruck, Andrew McGrath tasked with curbing Kysaiah Pickett's influence, Sam Durham positioned more in attack and Kyle Langford playing a defensive role.

More importantly, though, it was the likes of Archie Roberts (who tallied a career-best 42 disposals and a goal), Isaac Kako (two goals and 19 disposals) and Jacob Farrow (22 disposals) all important.

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The third-quarter dominance broke open the game, with Darcy Parish back to his best in the term with 14 disposals.

The 2021 All-Australian had his best game for the season with 33 disposals and 13 score involvements.

Melbourne is now 0-3 in Gather Round contests against the Bombers and will rue a missed opportunity to start the season at 4-1. In Jake Melksham's 250th game, the Demons' creativity and dare, which had been so pronounced in the first month under new coach Steven King, was nowhere to be seen as the Bombers locked in.

The signs were there early on. Essendon won its first opening term to lead by four points at quarter time as the Bombers got the better of a turnover-laden start.

Both teams were beneficiaries and to blame for the skill errors that led to early goals, with the Bombers producing one of the best quarters of their 2026 campaign as they managed to quell the Demons' ball movement.

That got going in the second term courtesy of Kysaiah Pickett, whose efforts defensively and in his forward half got them moving, including a chasedown tackle of Kako at one end and then a mark and goal at the other.

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When Brody Mihocek kicked a goal to put the Dees 19 points up, they had booted five of the previous six goals to take control of the contest.

That was before Durham kicked the goal of the day, a dancing display that confounded Melbourne opponents before he snapped through the kick, and then Kako took his chance close to goal to peg the deficit back to six points at the main break.

Those two late majors gave Essendon momentum into the third quarter, with goals to Archer Day-Wicks, a long bomb from Roberts and then a cool shot by Nate Caddy seeing the Bombers break open an 11-point lead.

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Essendon had momentum and could sense an opening as its midfield took control and its defence continued to stand up under pressure.

A snap from Kozzy Pickett – who else? – snapped the drought but the Bombers responded with the next three goals to establish a 22-point lead at three-quarter time and their first win of so long within reach.

There was an eight-minute goalless stretch to start the final term as Melbourne hung on before a moment of magic from Zach Merrett in the pocket sealed the win – one that had been a long time coming.

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Durham's dazzler

While the slippery and wet conditions have made for some challenges across the first few days of Gather Round, Sam Durham had two moments that stood out on Saturday. The first was a one-handed pick-up of the ball at ground level that saw the Bomber tuck it into his palm whilst in a one-on-one battle with Christian Salem and spin out the other side of the contest with it in his grasp. The next was better, though, with Durham kicking the goal of the day after selling the candy to Koltyn Tholstrup and making him dive, then sidestep two more Dees to snap coolly under pressure. The Bombers used Durham more in attack this week and after his goal kicked 12 to two majors.

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Costly calls

Two debatable umpiring calls came at the wrong time for the Demons as they were steamrolled by the Bombers in the third quarter. Isaac Kako marked the ball 40 metres from goal pinned against the boundary line but was brought to the goal line due to a 50-metre penalty after Daniel Turner bumped Archer May in the goal square. It shouldn't have been paid. Then, shortly after, Xavier Duursma was tackled by Caleb Windsor after taking several steps, with the ball spilling out and Thomas Edwards kicking a goal to put Essendon nearly four goals ahead at the final change. Swings and roundabouts of course but that one should have been paid to the Dees.

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ESSENDON 3.5 6.8 12.9 17.11 (113)

MELBOURNE 3.1 8.2 9.5 10.8 (68)



GOALS

Essendon: Caddy 2, Duursma 2, Edwards 2, Kako 2, May 2, Day-Wicks, Durham, Gresham, Merrett, Roberts, Tsatas, Wright

Melbourne: K.Pickett 2, Chandler, Fritsch, Gawn, Mihocek, L.Pickett, Sharp, Sparrow, Langford



BEST

Essendon: Roberts, Parish, Kako, Merrett, Langford, Farrow

Melbourne: K.Pickett, Steele, Gawn, Langford



INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

Melbourne: Salem (ankle)



Crowd: 38,006 at Adelaide Oval