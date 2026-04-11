Sydney led from beginning to end in a wet and windy contest on Gather Round's most uniquely shaped ground

Justin McInerney and Tom Papley during the round five match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SPORTING its 90s-inspired throwback guernsey for Gather Round, Sydney produced a clinical performance that would have pleased the era it honoured, handing Gold Coast a 32-point defeat at Norwood Oval in a critical top-four test.

Consolidating their top-two spot, the Swans built on last week's four-quarter masterclass against West Coast with a clinical 14.16 (100) to 9.14 (68) victory over the Suns.

SWANS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Sydney dominated field position with 62 entries to Gold Coast’s 56, while the clearance battle proved far tighter, with the Swans edging the contest 42-39.

Sydney’s pressure was particularly impressive, nearly doubling Gold Coast in the tackle count (96-52) and stifling their opponents in the air, limiting the Suns to not a single contested mark.

The Swans won the midfield battle, led by Isaac Heeney (33 disposals and 10 clearances) and Chad Warner (22, 5) to silence Noah Anderson (20, 5) and curb the influence of Matt Rowell (32, 8).

Heeney had his fingerprints all over the game, delivering a dominant performance through the midfield as the clear best player on the ground. He hit the scoreboard in both the first and second terms and finished with a game-high 12 score involvements.

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South Australian native Brodie Grundy continued his strong form, flexing his muscles in the midfield with 20 disposals, seven clearances, and a bruising 12 tackles.

Ben Long led the way for Gold Coast with three majors, while Mac Andrew provided a strong presence in the ruck.

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It was a scrappy start on the narrow confines of Norwood Oval, with little rhythm to the play, however, Sydney quickly established itself as the far superior team.

To open the scoring, Warner burst through the middle and curled a shot from outside 50 off the outside of his right boot, sending the ball dribbling through for a major.

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Up forward, marquee recruit Charlie Curnow struggled with his radar, uncharacteristically missing three set shots he should have converted given the wind advantage.

The Suns finally hit the scoreboard in the 17th minute following a chaotic sequence. After a clever finish on the run at one end, Riley Bice handed the momentum straight back by conceding a 50-metre penalty, gifting Jed Walter a goal after he was caught playing on following a clear push in the back.

The Swans picked up exactly where they left off in the second term, with Justin McInerney slotting a goal to extend the lead to 29 points.

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With the margin becoming troubling for the Suns, Walter kicked his second before Ben King slotted another to make it two in a row inside two minutes. Long then added his second shortly after, completing a rapid three-goal surge that trimmed the deficit to just 11 points.

Sydney managed to steady the ship late, ensuring it took a 16-point lead into the main break.

Heeney continued his dominant afternoon by kicking the opening goal of the second half to stretch the margin.

Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney during the round five match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

However, Gold Coast refused to go away as Long proved dangerous at ground level, snapping his third major shortly before King converted his second.

In contrast, Curnow's struggles in front of goal continued; adding to a frustrating afternoon, he missed another gettable set shot from in front before shanking his next attempt out on the full.

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Papley slotted his second and third goals in quick succession to extinguish any hope of a Suns comeback, extending the margin to a game-high 32 points.

Anderson shackled by Jordon's defensive masterclass

In the last meeting between these sides, James Jordon locked down Noah Anderson, restricting him to a season-low 22 touches. Jordon reprised that role on Saturday, shutting down the Gold Coast skipper by restricting him to 20 disposals and one mark, while limiting his impact at the clearances. Fresh from taking the scalp of Harley Reid last week, Jordon is quickly building his resume as one of the league's premier shut-down taggers. The contest took on an extra edge in the second quarter when feelings boiled over following a moment where Anderson dropped Jordon behind the ball.

Double injury concern

Both teams weathered early injury scares during the opening term. Swans skipper Callum Mills suffered a lower back issue following a heavy collision with Ben King, whose knee caught him mid-contest. Despite being hampered by restricted mobility and briefly coming off for treatment, Mills managed to play out the game. The Suns faced a similar concern when defender Daniel Rioli limped off with a rolled left ankle suffered while attempting to spring for a marking contest. Fortunately, Rioli recovered to retake his place on the field for the start of the second quarter.

Daniel Rioli with medical staff during the round five match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Rosas Jnr haunts former side with boundary-line brilliance

Malcolm Rosas Jnr haunted his former club by hitting the scoreboard in both the first and third terms. His second major was a contender for goal of the afternoon — a snap on his left from the boundary line that perfectly threaded the big sticks. To celebrate the moment, he turned to the crowd and gave them a cheeky ‘fanning himself’ gesture.

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SYDNEY 5.6 7.9 10.13 14.16 (100)

GOLD COAST 2.1 5.5 8.8 9.14 (68)



GOALS

Sydney: Papley 3, Heeney 2, Rosas 2, Chad Warner 2, Bice, McInerney, Corey Warner, Cunningham, McDonald

Gold Coast: Long 3, Walter 2, King 2, Davies, Graham



BEST

Sydney: Heeney, Grundy, Papley, Mills, McInerney

Gold Coast: Rowell, B.Uwland, Andrew, Long, Miller



INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil



LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil



Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval