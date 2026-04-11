Hawthorn led throughout to secure a big win dominated by its strength in clearances

Josh Weddle and Jack Gunston during the round five match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has dished out the first defeat of the season to the Western Bulldogs, who lost star midfielder Ed Richards to a leg injury in a 40-point loss.

The Hawks triumphed 15.14 (104) to 8.16 (64) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night, with the Dogs' misery compounded by another injury to Richards.

HAWKS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

The brilliant on-baller, long troubled by knee injuries, limped off after his right leg twisted awkwardly late in the Bulldogs' first loss this season.

The Dogs join Sydney, Fremantle and the Hawks with four wins and a loss, clear of the chasing pack.

Jai Newcombe produced the complete midfield game: 28 disposals, 14 clearances and a goal.

His co-skipper James Sicily and Josh Battle both took 13 marks in defence, and Jack Ginnivan was a standout.

Ginnivan's 28 touches included a classy goal, while winger Karl Amon (24 possessions), Jarman Impey (26) and Blake Hardwick (25) were all prominent.

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Hawk forward Mitchell Lewis grabbed 10 marks in his imposing three-goal performance, and veteran Jack Gunston (three goals) and Dylan Moore (two) were other scoring threats.

The Bulldogs, with Newcombe in charge and Hawthorn dominating stoppage clearances 34-16, struggled to assert customary midfield control.

Skipper Marcus Bontempelli (26 disposals) was busy, alongside Ryley Sanders (25 disposals) and Richards, who had 22 touches and seven tackles before being hurt.

Key forward Sam Darcy kicked two goals, both in the first quarter - the first from a free kick, the second after a mark.

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Hawthorn had the best of the opening term, with Lewis kicking two of four goals for a nine-point quarter-time lead.

The Hawks then put the squeeze on the Dogs, holding them goalless in a decisive second term to create a 28-point advantage at half-time, when prime mover Newcombe already had eight of his side's 22 clearances - the Bulldogs had only a dozen.

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The Dogs, after blowing a series of set shots, reduced their deficit two minutes into the third quarter when Joel Freijah ran into an open goal.

But the Hawks accelerated again with three goals in less than four minutes.

Livewire Nick Watson kicked one and set up another, and the influential Ginnivan's classy left-foot snap helped create a match-high 44-point break.

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The Dogs appeared to be on the canvas but were revived by young pups Josh Dolan, Harvey Gallagher and Cooper Hynes.

The inexperienced trio all slotted goals in a rapid retort from the previously unbeaten Bulldogs, who were 21 points down at three-quarter time.

But the Hawks expertly closed out victory before 48,481 spectators, kicking three consecutive goals before Bulldogs playmaker Richards hobbled off.

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Fastest Gunston in town

He may be 34 years old but Jack Gunston is showing no signs of slowing down. And not only is he still kicking goals, but he's developing a habit of starting things rolling. Over the Hawks' first five games of the season, Gunston has slotted the first major of the match three times including one in the opening minutes of Saturday's game.

Jack Gunston during the round five match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Good English required

The knee injury to Tim English was always going to hurt the Dogs, but to what extent wasn't known. It is now. The Bulldogs still entered the game with three players over 200cm as well as 199cm first gamer Louis Emmett, yet they lost the hitouts 64-17. Hawthorn rucks Ned Reeves and Lloyd Meek tapped the ball wherever they wanted and constantly gave their midfielders first use of the ball. English's importance can't be overstated and his return can't be soon enough for the Dogs.

Hawthorn's forward line is many pronged

The Bulldogs entered round five with two of the most in-form key forwards in the competition, but it was Hawthorn's front half that looked the most impressive, and that was after losing Mabior Chol. Jack Gunston keeps on keeping on, Mitch Lewis had a possible career-best game, and Jack Ginnivan, Nick Watson and Dylan Moore fill in any cracks that may open before they become a concern. Such a dynamic attack is extremely hard to close down.

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HAWTHORN 4.2 7.5 10.10 15.14 (104)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.3 2.7 6.13 8.16 (64)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Lewis 3, Gunston 3, Moore 2, Weddle, Watson, Newcombe, Meek, Macdonald, Ginnivan, Reeves

Western Bulldogs: Darcy 2, Naughton, Hynes, Gallagher, Freijah, Dolan, Croft

BEST

Hawthorn: Ginnivan, Lewis, Sicily, Newcombe, Battle, Meek

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Dale, Kennedy, Richards, Sanders

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Chol (hamstring)

Western Bulldogs: Richards (ankle)

Crowd: 48,451 at Adelaide Oval