Follow all the action from Friday night's two round six games

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, and Sydney v GWS form the line-up on Friday night. Pictures: AFL Photos

MARK Blicavs will play his 300th game when Geelong hosts the Western Bulldogs as part of a Friday night double-header.

Geelong (3-2) continues to set the standard for knowing when to rest key players and when to throw them into different positions to keep them fresh and ready for bigger tests.

CATS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

The Cats brushed aside the Eagles while giving midfield minutes to a wide range of players which could prove invaluable as they come up against a Bulldogs onball brigade suddenly looking shakier due to injuries.

The Western Bulldogs (4-1) suffered their first defeat of the season as injuries to key players mounted up before and then during its clash with Hawthorn.

The Dogs' midfielders will have a point to prove after being smashed at stoppage by the Hawks, while they can turn to an improved record of two wins from their past three visits to the Cats' home fortress since breaking a 20-year drought at the venue.

Blicavs returns for his milestone match after being rested last week, alongside Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Martin, but the Cats have lost Gryan Miers (knee), Mark O'Connor (suspension) and Brad Close (managed).

Ed Richards has been named after overcoming an ankle injury, with the Dogs also adding Tom Liberatore, Lachie Jaques and Will Lewis. Connor Budarick and Harvey Gallagher are out due to injury, with Josh Dolan omitted.

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

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Sydney will take on Greater Western Sydney in a huge Sydney Derby at the SCG.

Sydney (4-1) has climbed to the top of the ladder after backing up its thumping win over West Coast with a hugely impressive victory over fellow top-four hopefuls Gold Coast.

SWANS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

The Swans led from start to finish as they overpowered the Suns at clearance and sliced them open in transition, but will be wary of a Giants outfit that tends to rise to the occasion of a Sydney derby.

GWS (2-3) made the most of the return to fitness of multiple first-choice players and having the opportunity to fine-tune against a rebuilding Richmond side to get its campaign back on track.

But the Giants continue to be hit hard with injury with spearhead Aaron Cadman and former skipper Stephen Coniglio to miss the derby with concussions as they look to knock the Swans off their perch. Brent Daniels is also out with the small forward being managed after a short turnaround. Harry Rowston, Toby McMullin and Leek Aleer are the inclusions.

The Swans have made just one change, with Angus Sheldrick back in for the managed Dane Rampe.

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

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