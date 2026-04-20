Play AFL Tipping Gauntlet in 2026

ONE TIP, every week.

That's all it takes to win the AFL Tipping Gauntlet, which begins in round seven.

Sound simple enough? Well, it is (kind of).

You must tip one team each week that you think will win. If they win, you remain alive to tip in the next round.

If they lose, you're eliminated.

But … once you have selected a team once, you aren't able to select the same team again for the rest of the season. So, choose wisely!

Whoever lasts the longest will be deemed the winner, with $2,000 cash up for grabs.

*T&Cs apply