After an injury-hit start to his career, George Wardlaw says he's been working hard to figure out what works best for his body

George Wardlaw poses during North Melbourne's official team photo day at Arden Street on February 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH four consecutive games now under his belt this season, George Wardlaw is hoping his soft-tissue injuries are finally behind him.

The 21-year-old has been plagued by hamstring concerns over his three-and-a-bit seasons, but feels he may have finally cracked the code for his body and bash-and-crash style of play.

His most recent setback came in a VFL practice game in late February, which held him back until round three this year.

"It was pretty frustrating at the start, but it was only for a week. It was a pretty minor hamstring tear, so I knew I was going to get on the park reasonably quick. It was just about going hard at rehab," Wardlaw told AFL.com.au after North Melbourne's thumping win over Richmond.

"I've been maturing through the weight room and just trying to work out what works out for me.

"I'm pulling up a bit better from games and progressing throughout the week, recovery-wise. It's exciting.

"I think three of (the games) were wins, which is the most important part. It's good to get some continuity, hopefully can keep it going throughout the season now."

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Not only was Sunday's 75-point triumph the club's biggest win under Alastair Clarkson (who has coached since 2023), it was the largest victory since round 22, 2019, an 86-point win over Port Adelaide.

Just three players from that round 22 team remain on the Kangaroos' list: Nick Larkey, Jy Simpkin and Cam Zurhaar.

Wardlaw – who recorded a season-high 25 touches against the Tigers – is part of a midfield that is stacked with top-end talent including Harry Sheezel, Finn O'Sullivan (albeit injured at the moment), the occasional stint from Colby McKercher and the older pair of Luke Davies-Uniacke and Jy Simpkin.

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"It was solid. We've been talking about that for a while, getting all three lines working for all four quarters, and I feel all three lines connected today," Wardlaw said.

"We knew at half-time the game wasn't really being played on our terms, despite the scoreboard, they had a lot of chances. At half-time, we weren't getting carried away, but at some point in that last quarter, we were able to embrace it and take it in a bit. One of our bigger wins for a while, I think.

"There's so much of the season still to be played, and we're going to come up against some good opposition over the next few weeks. As a team, we've seen some great things, and we know how we want to play, but it's going to test us, when we come up against the best."