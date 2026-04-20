Calvin, Roy and Warnie consider the trade options for round seven

Gryan Miers celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THIS SEASON continues to deliver, and not always in a positive way.

Coaches' trades leading into the weekend were based around injuries and prioritising who should be moved on and who should be held.

Deven Robertson, Connor Budarick and Dayne Zorko were the most traded out players, but Noah Anderson, Gryan Miers, Jordan Dawson and Tim English gave some people some extra things to think about.

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Hopefully coaches made the best out of a bad situation.

Warnie did, to some extent. He made Nick Daicos his vice captain and was happy with 128. He missed activating his non-playing player and left Bailey Smith on as captain. He was lucky to get his 145 as skipper and avoided some Sunday drama.

Calvin and Roy were happy to give it to him.

Plenty of trade options for round seven are discussed including which cash cows can be sold on the latest episode of The Traders’ AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders' round six scores.

3:00 – Warnie's lucky captaincy move.

8:00 – Last week's trades and the Crypto.com Trade of the Week.

10:30 – Cash Cow of the Year votes.

12:40 – News.

19:00 – Tag watch featuring Zak Butters incoming tag.

24:30 – Which cash cows can be traded out?

30:00 – Trade targets.

44:00 – Most traded and The Traders' early moves.

45:50 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.