Andrew McQualter says the Eagles have worked on ways to support Harley Reid if he cops a tag against Fremantle

Harley Reid looks dejected after the R5 match between West Coast and Geelong at Norwood Oval on April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has declared it will be better positioned to help star midfielder Harley Reid deal with a tag if needed in Sunday's Western Derby 62, with coach Andrew McQualter welcoming the prospect of a physical clash at Optus Stadium.

Reid was heavily tagged by Sydney's James Jordon in round four and received little help from teammates, with versatile Fremantle midfielder Corey Wagner looming as a run-with option for the 21-year-old this week.

The Eagles' midfield around Reid will look different, with Deven Robertson (ACL) and Jack Graham (shoulder) both sidelined through injury and experienced premiership star Elliot Yeo returning.

McQualter said the team had worked on different ways to support Reid since Jordon restricted him to 17 disposals and once clearance in the Eagles' last home game, with "protection" and standing up for the star ball-winner forming one part of their blueprint.

"We did do some work on if we have players tagged, what does it look like for us? So if it happens, we're prepared and we'll work our way through that," McQualter said on Friday.

"There's no one thing, but definitely some protection … we've got some different plans that we've got in place that will help our players.

"But you can't afford to spend too much time on that either. The game is too fast.

"I expect them (Fremantle) to be really physical, because that's what they talk about all the time …. they play the game that way and we look forward to that."

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McQualter said the return of Yeo, who has missed the past two games with a groin injury, would be important, agreeing that Reid plays with more calmness when his senior sidekick is in the midfield.

While conceding after the Eagles' loss to Geelong last Sunday that Reid had let himself down with his discipline, the coach said his third-year star was learning quickly as he celebrated his 21st birthday on Friday.

"He's growing up, he's maturing and he's doing a great job," McQualter said.

"We're all seeing him mature in front of our eyes.

"He's celebrating his 21st birthday today, so you guys (media) should sing happy birthday when he runs out."

Harley Reid durig West Coast's clash with Sydney in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Yeo will return on Sunday alongside likely inclusion Milan Murdock, who was named in the squad after overcoming a hamstring injury, with the Eagles to make at least two forced changes.

Elijah Hewett also has the ability to play an expanded midfield role after returning to the team last week, while co-captain Liam Baker could be used to inject more experience into an engine room that has struggled to contain scores from stoppages.

"Last week it was an issue in our game. Everyone saw that and they (Geelong) had 20 scores from stoppage," McQualter said.

"We've done a lot of work on the inside part of the stoppage (and) we're a young midfield.

"But we also just need to really compete harder for longer, so there'll be a little bit of stability behind the ball that we do and certainly work at the ball."

West Coast has lost the past three Derbies and eight of the past nine, with its only win since 2021 coming in a stunning 37-point upset in 2024 that saw Glendinning-Allan medallist Yeo and Reid both star in the midfield.

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McQualter said the Eagles were capable of another upset and would embrace the atmosphere of a Derby in front of their home crowd.

"It's a great opportunity to play in what is like a finals-type atmosphere, so we'll acknowledge the crowd, we'll acknowledge the history of the Derby, but we'll also look forward to it," he said.

"We know Freo are in good form. We played them in the pre-season and we learned a little bit about them then, and hopefully we put some of those learnings into practice.

"We think every week that we can beat every team. They're sitting second on the ladder for a reason, so it's going to be a challenge, but one we're looking forward to."