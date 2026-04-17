St Kilda will appeal the nine-match suspension handed to Lance Collard for using a homophobic slur

Lance Collard warms up ahead of round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ST KILDA has confirmed it will appeal Lance Collard's nine week suspension - two of which are suspended for the 2026 and 2027 seasons - after reviewing the Tribunal's findings and their reasoning for the decision.

Collard was hit with the lengthy ban after being found guilty of conduct unbecoming for using a homophobic slur during a VFL game.

The AFL Disciplinary Tribunal handed down their verdict last week after the Tribunal upheld the charge following two days of evidence and deliberations., but the Saints will now appeal the sanction with a date yet to be determined

"As a club, we will continue to stand by Lance, who maintains his position of innocence. This process has had a considerable impact on Lance, and we are committed to ensuring he is not only supported but that his integrity is defended through the appropriate process," the club said in a statement on Friday.

"We also recognise and empathise with the impact the ongoing and public nature of this matter has had, particularly on members of the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations communities.



"The AFL will now determine the timing of the appeal hearing which is expected for next week. As the process remains ongoing, the club will not be making any further comment at this time."

Lance Collard is seen during round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

When handing down the sanction, the Tribunal noted the seriousness of using a homophobic slur, as well as the incident being Collard's second offence.

"Homophobic slurs are harmful and entirely unacceptable," Tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson KC said.

"It is important that the sanction serves not only as a clear condemnation of the use of homophobic slurs, but that it addresses the requirement for general deterrence such that other VFL and AFL players clearly understand that homophobic slurs are completely unacceptable and will result in a significant sanction, and specific deterrence so that this message is further reinforced to Collard."

Lance Collard during the R9 match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on May 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mr Gleeson acknowledged Collard's complex personal history as well as his denial of having said the slur as factors in determining the sanction.

"Collard has had a difficult background. He is a young Indigenous man who has relocated from Western Australia to play football. He grew up with no positive male role model. A sanction that is excessive may be crushing in the sense that it may impact or even end Collard's VFL/AFL career," he said.

"Obviously issues such as racism and homophobia are difficult and sensitive issues and the manner of dealing with them is not enhanced if the starting point is a fierce debate over whether the words were used.

"We do not make it part of this sanction, but we strongly urge Mr Collard to resume the awareness training he took in 2024."

Lance Collard (front centre) poses for a photo with teammates at St Kilda's photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda pointed to Collard's challenging personal life as a factor the Tribunal should consider when determining the sanction.

"[Collard] is a young Indigenous man, I dare to suggest has had a far more difficult childhood or life than any one of us participating in this disciplinary process," St Kilda's legal counsel Michael Borsky KC said in his submission.

"This is one of those sliding doors moments that could set Lance Collard back on the wrong track and ruin his life.

"I urge the Tribunal to show some mercy and wisdom."