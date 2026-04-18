Lachie Neale's move to Brisbane transformed the Lions into contenders and launched his rise to becoming one of the game's great midfielders

Lachie Neale will celebrate his 300th game in round six, 2026 against Melbourne. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHEN Lachie Neale headed to Brisbane in a bombshell move at the end of 2018, the Lions knew they had a top-line midfielder, but not even they could have expected the immediate impact he'd have.

Chris Fagan had been at the coaching helm for two seasons, collecting a total of 10 wins in 44 matches for finishing positions of 18th and 15th respectively.

With Charlie Cameron and Luke Hodge arriving 12 months earlier, the Lions saw 2019 as another year of development.

They had lured Neale – a two-time Doig Medal winner – from Fremantle, along with his great mate Lincoln McCarthy (Geelong), Marcus Adams (Western Bulldogs) and Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast).

"We'd made a big improvement in 2018. The wins weren't there, but our KPIs like percentage, quarters won, things like that, had improved a lot," football manager Danny Daly recalled for AFL.com.au.

"The rise to where we got the next year obviously wasn't what we expected. We'd hoped for maybe 10 or 11 wins and to take another step forward."

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But Neale and his new teammates had other ideas.

The Lions drew 2018 premiers West Coast to kickstart their 2019 campaign.

What happened over the next four quarters at the Gabba would help change the direction of the battling Queensland club, walloping Adam Simpson's men by 44 points.

Neale had 29 disposals and a goal as the reshaped Lions midfield ran the champions ragged.

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In round two, he racked up 43, including a monstrous final quarter, to help the Lions run away from North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

And in round three it was another 43, including 26 contested and a goal, in a win over Port Adelaide at the Gabba.

Suddenly, the battling Lions were 3-0, with wins against top 10 teams from the previous year, and a team that opponents could no longer take lightly.

"I knew we were getting a top line midfielder and stoppage player and contested ball player, but for the life of me I didn't think we were getting someone as good as he'd become," Daly said.

"It's gobsmacking what he's achieved."

In 2019 alone, Neale would win the first of his four Merrett-Murray medals, the first of his four All-Australian jackets and finish third in the Brownlow Medal behind former teammate Nat Fyfe and Patrick Dangerfield.

The Lions would rocket up to second place on the ladder with 16 wins before bowing out in September with losses to eventual premier Richmond and Greater Western Sydney.

Lachie Neale celebrates Brisbane winning the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Neale's long-time manager Tim Lawrence told AFL.com.au's Return of the Pride podcast series there was a simple reason the midfield ace wanted to move from the Dockers after seven successful seasons.

"Lach needed a change," Lawrence said.

"I think to develop his game and develop him as a person, I think we needed to look at another club."

Daly added another lens on it.

"He'd obviously lived in the shadows of 'Fyfey' (Nat Fyfe) a bit," he said.

"Once he got to be the main man in the midfield and once he was able to get that mantle, I think he said 'This is it, this is me, I'm the number one man'.

"It wasn't ego, he just wanted that mantle … and away we went."

With his two Brownlows and two premierships as a co-captain, Neale has undoubtedly established himself as one of the game's greatest players this century.

He will run out against Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday to play his 300th game, sporting a resume littered with memorable performances.

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Last year's Grand Final against Geelong may have been his crowning moment. Coming on as a substitute for the second half with the game in the balance, Neale was devastating, with his 17 touches, seven clearances and defining 50m goal the game's highlight.

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The year before he was equally as brilliant against Sydney, pipped by Will Ashcroft for the Norm Smith Medal.

There were the 39 touches (15 clearances) in an elimination final win over Richmond in 2022. At that stage the Lions had won just one of their six finals under Fagan and were in danger of bowing out again with huge question marks over their big-game capacity.

Lachie Neale and Chris Fagan after the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"What he did for (Hugh) McCluggage and (Jarrod) Berry in terms of their belief to grow with him cannot be under-estimated," Daly said.

"The impact on their craft and how they saw him work was invaluable.

"I don't think anyone expected Lachie to be as good as he is. We thought we knew what we had when we got him, but he’s been so much more."