Lachie Neale has hailed Josh Dunkley as his "favourite" teammate ever. Here's why

Lachie Neale and Josh Dunkley after the AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OF THE 155 teammates Lachie Neale has played alongside, he says Josh Dunkley towers above them all.

The pair of Brisbane midfield aces are set to share a "special" day on Sunday, as Dunkley runs out for game No.200 and Neale No.300 against Melbourne at the MCG.

In their own ways, the pair have been instrumental in the Lions' surge to back-to-back premierships, but it's Dunkley – according to Neale – who was the missing piece in Chris Fagan's puzzle.

"He's my favourite teammate I've ever played with, so to run out with him in a joint milestone will be a really special day," Neale said.

"Some of his defensive efforts, the blocks, all the little things he does, a lot of people see now and recognise it, but he's done it for a long time.

"He's made me a better player, he's made Hughy McCluggage a better player, Will Ashcroft. He just completes our midfield.

"It's no surprise that since he's come, we've played in three Grand Finals and hopefully push for another one this year."

Learn More 29:17

When Dunkley headed north from the Western Bulldogs at the end of 2022, the Lions were fresh off a preliminary final loss to Geelong, their fourth straight post-season exit.

Although he was not the only reason for Brisbane's step to the next level, Dunkley's imprint has been all over its success.

Not only has he been a critical part of the two flags with his tenacious ball-winning and ability to lockdown a midfield opponent, but Dunkley has also begun to get the external recognition with a best and fairest gong last year and a spot in the 44-man All-Australian squad.

Josh Dunkley after being presented with the Robert Rose Most Courageous Player Award during the 2025 AFL Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

"He just tries to make his teammates the best player on the ground and it's a really special trait for someone that could go and get 35 (disposal) himself," Neale said.

"He wants me and Will and Hughy to do that, and he's happy to do all the dirty work.

"Just some of his hard chases, his efforts to get a fingernail in, I've never seen anything like it in a teammate."

When Neale stood down as co-captain during the pre-season, it was almost fitting that Dunkley and McCluggage were elevated to join Harris Andrews at the top of the leadership chain.

Dunkley, still just 29 years old, said from day one he and Neale had a different relationship.

"I remember my first day here at Springfield, he brought me out here," Dunkley recalled.

"From afar you see the absolute professional he is and you don't understand how much he goes to work on his game until you see it up front.

"He's taught me a lot. I hope I've been able to share some stuff with him too."

Josh Dunkley leads the team off after the round four match between Brisbane and Collingwood at The Gabba, on April 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dunkley has got off to a somewhat slow start to his season personally, having to carry the captaincy load with Andrews (suspension) and McCluggage (calf) sidelined.

"I will say early on I was a bit out of my depth, but I've learnt over the last couple of weeks what it takes and what you've got to look at to keep your own game up to scratch and look after the other boys as well," he said.

"It's been a good challenge and something I've enjoyed."

Three premierships, two best and fairest, a captain and a lot left.