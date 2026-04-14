Lions star Lachie Neale is "nowhere near making a decision" on his future

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Neale has given the biggest hint yet he wants to remain at Brisbane beyond 2026 but says a decision on his future is still "three or four months" away.

The two-time Brownlow Medal winner is out of contract at season's end, but with his two children living in Perth, and interest from clubs around the country, has options ahead of a possible 16th season if he wants to leave the Lions.

Speaking ahead of his 300th game on Sunday against Melbourne, Neale said there was plenty of factors going into the decision.

"Family, football, my own happiness, there's a lot that will go into that," he said.

"I'm nowhere near making a decision yet, but what I do know is I love this football club.

"I'll probably try and do everything I can to stay, but if not … we'll weigh that all up over the next three or four months."

Learn More 16:48

Neale spent seven seasons at Fremantle before making the shock move east to head to the then-struggling Lions at the end of 2018.

Since then, he has established one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the game, with his two Brownlows, two premierships as a co-captain and another four best and fairests added to the pair he won at the Dockers.

The 32-year-old is still playing terrific football, earning the maximum 10 coaches' votes for his 30-disposal performance against North Melbourne on Saturday.

"I want to win premierships every year," Neale said.

Dayne Zorko and Lachie Neale with the premiership cup after the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Next year, or this being my last year, that doesn't come into it at all.

"Hopefully it's not (my last year here). Hopefully I'm in a Brisbane jumper until I'm 36. how old's 'Zorks' (Dayne Zorko)? Thirty-seven. See how we go."

Following the off-season breakdown of his marriage and decision to step aside as the club's joint captain, Neale has been among Brisbane's most consistent players in its 3-2 start to the season.

"I've been able to really narrow my focus and concentrate a lot on my football over the last few months and put in a lot of work," he said.

Learn More 25:53

"I've been very lucky to have great teammates, coaches, support staff around the club to help me do that as well."

Neale will share his milestone against the Demons at the MCG with new skipper Josh Dunkley, who will play his 200th career game.