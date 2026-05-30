The AFL has confirmed the decision to rule Ollie Dempsey's goal a behind should have been reviewed by the ARC

Oliver Dempsey celebrates a goal during round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THE AFL has conceded umpires should have called for a review to correct what Geelong coach Chris Scott branded a "howler" that denied his side a goal in their narrow four-point defeat to Carlton.

The League, which tweaked the AFL Review Centre (ARC) process in April, confirmed on Saturday it won't make any further changes on the back of Friday night's blatant error.

Cats winger Ollie Dempsey should have been awarded the first goal in the opening minute at the MCG, with replays clearly showing he shinned the ball through on the goal line.

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Goal umpire David Rodan was accidentally knocked over by Carlton's Blake Acres at the time and got up to signal a rushed behind.

The ball was quickly brought back into play by the Blues without a score review being called.

"I probably disagree with the theory in principle that someone sitting in the ARC can't see," Scott said after Geelong's 12.16 (88) to 12.12 (84) defeat.

"The technology is there for the howler and someone within the ARC should've seen that was a howler within seconds.

"You guys (the media) will talk about it more. I don't think I really have that much more to add.

"All I would be doing is making the observation that's as plain to you as it is to me."

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The AFL made a rule change last month, deciding the ARC would no longer be allowed overrule a goal umpire's decision unless umpires called for a review.

The change came after an incident where almost one minute passed before the ARC ruled a St Kilda behind should have been a mark to Rowan Marshall on the goal line.

If that rule change had not been made, the ARC could have awarded the Cats and Dempsey a goal on review.

"I'm not sure they need my help on that or even my observation on whether it's appropriate or not," Scott said.

"I certainly think that they all - that whole department - should be held to high standards.

"But honestly, I'm not going to spend a second more thinking about it."

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Geelong's defeat to Carlton left them with an 8-4 record in fourth place on the ladder, one win and percentage clear of Gold Coast and Melbourne, who both have one game in hand.

Scott did not blame the Cats' loss on the controversial umpiring decision, instead paying credit to the Blues' big guns after Patrick Cripps and Sam Walsh starred in the midfield.

"I hope you can tell it's the rub of the green sort of stuff in my opinion," Scott said.

"I completely accept that the AFL should spend some time on their processes.

"But we'll let them do that and we'll move on ... the last 109 minutes will be our focus in review."

Geelong's next assignment is a tricky test away to Adelaide on Thursday night.