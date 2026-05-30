Charlie Curnow kicked eight goals as Sydney defeated Richmond at the SCG

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HEADLINED by eight goals from Charlie Curnow, Sydney's monstrous forward line enjoyed a day out against Richmond on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Tigers by 114 points at the SCG on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans had an immediate response after last week's shock loss to Geelong, utilising their high-octane running handball game and spread of goalkicking talent against the Tigers to re-establish their standing in the competition, winning 25.20 (170) to 8.8 (56).

SWANS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Looking to bounce back after ceding top spot in their loss to the Cats last week — their second defeat of the season — the Swans found the perfect opportunity to fine-tune their ball movement against an undermanned Richmond.

The Swans dominated field position with 73 inside-50s to the Tigers’ 47, finding targets out of congestion, applying relentless pressure in their forward 50, and punishing mistakes with devastating intercepts.

It followed a four-week stretch where opponents have successfully blocked the corridor to stem the tide of Sydney’s forward-handball game.

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With Sydney resting red-hot ruckman Brodie Grundy, Peter Ladhams stepped up for his first AFL game of the season. He finished with 24 disposals, nine clearances, 28 hitouts and a goal.

With Curnow (eight goals), Logan McDonald (two), Joel Amartey (one), and Hayden McLean (four) lurking in the forward arc, Sydney’s avenues to goal were potent. Mismatched, Richmond’s young, depleted defence had their hands full trying to limit the supply from the Swans’ midfield.

Marquee recruit Curnow led the way on the scoreboard with three first-term goals, three in the second, one in third and one in the fourth to tall his highest-ever score against the Tigers.

Nick Blakey was the primary architect out of half-back, finishing with 28 disposals and 409 metres gained. Heeney also stared with 32 disposals, five clearances and five goals as personal bests for players were smashed across the field.

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Injuries had sidelined Callum Mills as well as dynamic forwards Malcolm Rosas and Tom Papley for the game making way for debuting Academy product Harry Kyle alongside returning duo McLean and Harry Cunningham.

Promoted to the senior line-up and to bring up his 100th-game milestone, McLean stood tall with eight disposals and an equal career-best four goals.

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Curnow makes statement with big bag

Charlie Curnow had a massive afternoon, booting six straight goals in the first half and 8.1 overall. He showed exceptional movement to work over his direct opponent - Luke Trainor started on the star forward, but after the dual Coleman Medallist repeatedly outmuscled him, Ben Miller was sent to the match-up to curb the damage. Curnow's dominant aerial display and sharp shooting completely broke the game open, proving far too hot for Richmond's rotating defence to handle.

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Injury watch on star Swan

Somewhat souring the win was an injury concern for winger Justin McInerney who rolled his ankle in the third term. After strapping it up and attempting to return, he played no further part with the club taking a precautionary approach.

SYDNEY 7.3 15.7 22.14 25.20 (170)

RICHMOND 4.1 7.4 7.7 8.8 (56)



GOALS

Sydney: Curnow 8, Heeney 5, McLean 4, Warner 3, McDonald 2, Jordon, Ladhams, Amartey

Richmond: Alger 3, Roberts-Thomson, Sonsie, Cumming, Lefau, Hayes-Brown



BEST

Sydney: Heeney, Curnow, Warner, McCartin, Ladhams

Richmond: Ross, Alger, Hopper, Short

INJURIES

Sydney: McInerney (ankle), Melican (hamstring)

Richmond: Nil



Crowd: 38,013 at the SCG