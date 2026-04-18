Hawthorn hangs on in a thriller against Port Adelaide

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during the R6 match between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has survived a massive scare from Port Adelaide to win a three-point thriller at Marvel Stadium.

With scores level at three-quarter time, the Hawks had their chances to put the game to bed but four straight behinds meant they kept the visitors in the contest.

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Mitch Georgiades had the chance to win the game for Port in the last minute, but his shot for goal missed to the left.

It meant the Hawks hung on to win 13.11 (89) to 13.8 (86) to move to second place on the ladder.

It was a tale of two quarters in the first half. The Hawks looked like running away with the match early, dominating the opening term to take a 26-point lead at the first change thanks largely to Nick Watson's three electric goals.

But just as quickly, Port flicked the switch in the second quarter, piling on six goals to zero to snatch a nine-point advantage at half-time.

Watson finished with five goals, while Mitch Lewis booted three.

More to come

HAWTHORN 7.3 7.5 11.6 13.11 (89)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.1 9.2 11.6 13.8 (86)



GOALS

Hawthorn: Watson 5, Lewis 3, Dear 2, McCabe, Moore, Ginnivan

Port Adelaide: Whitlock 2, Mackinlay 2, Horne-Francis 2, Georgiades 2, Wines, Durdin, Butters, Burgoyne, Jones

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 37,070 at Marvel Stadium