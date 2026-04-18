Lucas and Ben Camporeale both suffered injuries in Carlton's VFL match

Lucas and Ben Camporeale after joining Carlton. Picture: Carlton FC

CARLTON father-son products Lucas and Ben Camporeale have both suffered concerning injuries in the Blues' VFL hitout on Friday night.

Lucas is currently under observation in hospital after suffering a minor laceration to his kidney during the game.

He is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days to be monitored as a precaution.

Meanwhile, twin brother Ben presented with delayed concussion after the game and has subsequently entered the 12-day protocols.

Lucas and Ben are the sons of Carlton Hall of Famer Scott, a 1995 premiership player who played 233 games for the Blues.

They joined the club as father-son selections at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft.

Ben and Lucas Camporeale during the 2024 AFL National Academy jumper presentation. Picture: AFL Photos

Lucas debuted in round one last year and played three games across his debut season, while Ben is yet to debut.

Carlton had a 31-point win over Collingwood in Friday night's VFL game at Ikon Park.

Ben finished with 27 touches, five tackles, eight score involvements and three clearances, while Lucas collected 13 disposals, six tackles and two clearances in the win.