Marc Pittonet has been ruled out of Carlton's round seven match with a broken hand

Marc Pittonet is seen at a Carlton training session on April 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

CARLTON will be without Marc Pittonet for round seven's match against Fremantle in Perth with the ruck suffering a broken hand.

The 29-year-old will have surgery on Monday and has not yet been ruled out of round eight's match against St Kilda, with the club expecting him to recover across the next fortnight.

Pittonet played 75 per cent of game time and was among the Blues' best during Thursday night's loss to Collingwood.

Elijah Hollands will also not feature against the Dockers as the Blues support him following as suspected mental health episode during Thursday's match against the Magpies.

Carlton will release its full injury list on Tuesday.