We give your club a rating out out 10 for the first quarter of the 2026 season, look at the All-Australian contenders and more

Sydney's Charlie Curnow, Collingwood's Scott Pendlebury and Essendon's Zach Merrett. Pictures: AFL Photos

WE ARE a quarter of the way through the 2026 season, so it's time for a health check on how your club is progressing.

Is your club tracking above or below expectations? Which players have lifted and which ones have not quite delivered? And what's an area of concern for the rest of the year?

We answer all the big questions in a club-by-club look at your side after six games.

Best-and-fairest leader: Wayne Milera

Most improved player: Brayden Cook

All-Australian contenders: Wayne Milera, Josh Worrell

Lowest point: Losing Dan Curtin to a dislocated kneecap in January after a standout pre-season that had him primed to move into an inside midfield role. Close to returning and will give the engine room a much-needed boost.

Biggest surprise: Lachie McAndrew overtaking Reilly O'Brien and rapidly establishing himself as an AFL ruckman in six games after playing two with Sydney in 2023.

Biggest watch: The Crows' midfield needs to lift. Ranked No.13 for overall clearance differential and 18th at stoppages around the ground. Josh Rachele has been terrific, and Sam Berry and James Peatling have carried a heavy load, but Izak Rankine will make the biggest difference when his form builds.

Q1 rating: 5.5 out of 10. The Crows have kept themselves in the race at 3-3 but are clearly behind the pace being set by the main contenders after last year's minor premiership. Having recovered from 1-3, there is clear upside when players like Rankine and Riley Thilthorpe hit their best form, while the improvement in Cook, recent debutant Charlie Edwards, McAndrew and Rachele has added new elements to their game. The average margin across all of their matches has been 9.8 points, so things could have swung either way, but slow starts have proved costly and 10th on the ladder is a disappointing spot to be right now, despite the injuries and unavailability of key players. – Nathan Schmook

Josh Rachele marks the ball during the match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Will Ashcroft

Most improved player: Bruce Reville

All-Australian contenders: Harris Andrews, Will Ashcroft, Zac Bailey, Charlie Cameron, Lachie Neale

Lowest point: The Opening Round loss to Western Bulldogs and resulting casualty list (Andrews, Bailey, Hugh McCluggage)

Biggest surprise: Ty Gallop's move to defence. Had a big impact in last year's preliminary final win over Collingwood as a key forward, but with a long list of injuries and suspensions, was thrown back and has shown encouraging form.

Biggest watch: The defensive intent. Whether it's the hunger – unlikely with so many new faces and players desperate to win a first flag – or reaction time, the Lions have been the tiniest bit off in their pressure a couple of times early in the season and have been punished. It's nit-picky, but that's the fine margins they're dealing in.

Q1 rating: 7 out of 10. For most other teams with high expectations, a 3-3 scoreline would deserve a mark lower than this. However, with a short pre-season, injuries and suspensions forcing a heap of changes through the first six games, the Lions can be forgiven for being a touch below their best. Narrow losses to the Bulldogs and Melbourne have not helped, but Chris Fagan's team has earned our trust and still shown that their best footy is as good as anyone's. – Michael Whiting

Will Ashcroft celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Melbourne in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Sam Walsh

Most improved player: Marc Pittonet

All-Australian contenders: Nil

Lowest point: Gee whiz. Can you say all of them?

Biggest surprise: That not much has changed. After spruiking a 'vibe shift' and a new, dynamic and refreshing approach across the summer, the Blues have remained as timid and conservative as ever. Their repeated second-half fadeouts are reflective of that.

Biggest watch: The coach's future. After being backed last season heading into a contract year, Michael Voss hasn't been able to steer Carlton through rocky waters. It all points to an unfortunate decision being reached, probably sooner rather than later.

Q1 rating: 1 out of 10. There are very, very few positives for Carlton right now. Poor form, an unattractive brand, the systematic failings involved in the Elijah Hollands situation, the future of Michael Voss. It's all incredibly bleak at Ikon Park. – Riley Beveridge

Michael Voss looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Adelaide in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Nick Daicos

Most improved player: Dan Houston

All-Australian contenders: Nick Daicos, Brayden Maynard

Lowest point: Easter Thursday and a 54-point thumping at the hands of Brisbane.

Biggest surprise: It has been only a fortnight, but Angus Anderson has made an instant impact to Collingwood’s midfield, after being plucked out of the SANFL at the age of 22.

Biggest watch: Collingwood still can’t score. They are averaging 73 points per game this season and haven't reached 100 points since round 17, 2025. Teams like Sydney and Hawthorn are regularly racking up big scores that the Pies can't match at the moment

Q1 rating: 5 out of 10. They are coming off a preliminary final appearance but don't look like progressing that far this September. The backline has stood up without Darcy Moore, and Nick Daicos is off to another flyer, but the Pies are 3-3 and yet to prove themselves as a legitimate threat. - Josh Gabelich

Nick Daicos and Craig McRae speak after the game between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Archie Roberts

Most improved player: Archie May

All-Australian contenders: Zach Merrett

Lowest point: The first three weeks of the season were very ordinary for the Bombers. They were well beaten by Hawthorn in round one, almost uncompetitive in round two against Port Adelaide and round three saw North Melbourne break a long drought against them.

Biggest surprise: It's less a surprise than a vindication, but the Bombers' first-round picks in Nate Caddy, Isaac Kako, Sullivan Robey and particularly Jacob Farrow have looked very comfortable early days this season, with Caddy and Kako growing their performance and Robey and Farrow settling in easily. Dyson Sharp, too, got a taste of things early before injury.

Biggest watch: Can Peter Wright continue to handle the ruck role? Wright took on some ruck duties against the Western Bulldogs and it has helped turn his season, with the former Sun playing well against Melbourne and then Gold Coast last week. His move into the ruck position has also changed Essendon's forward-half setup.

Q1 rating: 3 out of 10. The Bombers are one of the youngest lists in the competition but if they play more like the past three weeks and less like the first three, they will win enough games while also - crucially - showing healthy development in their group. – Cal Twomey

Archie Roberts in action during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Best-and-fairest leader: Josh Treacy

Most improved player: Matthew Johnson

All-Australian contenders: Josh Treacy, Jordan Clark, Alex Pearce, Caleb Serong, Shai Bolton, Murphy Reid

Lowest point: Letting a 35-point lead slip against Geelong in round one and losing Hayden Young to another hamstring injury.

Biggest surprise: The big steps taken by Matthew Johnson and Neil Erasmus and how that has eased responsibility on stars like Andrew Brayshaw and spread the load in a deeper Dockers' midfield.

Biggest watch: How Sean Darcy performs as the second ruck when he returns from his latest injury, and how the Dockers split duties between he, Luke Jackson and back-up Mason Cox.

Q1 rating: 9 out of 10. The Dockers have shown all the traits of a contender, playing tough, uncompromising football as a starting point and adding more speed and flair to their ball movement. They are showing maturity and composure to win tight games they have previously lost and look as organised and hard to play against as any team. The improvement of individuals has created more depth and competition for spots, while the three tall forwards, spearheaded by Treacy, are shaping as a massive weapon this season. The only blip has been the round one loss to Geelong, while more ruthlessness when a lead is built would be welcomed by coach Justin Longmuir. – Nathan Schmook

Patrick Voss, Luke Jackson and Josh Treacy celebrate Fremantle's Derby win over West Coast at Optus Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Bailey Smith

Most improved player: Tanner Bruhn

All-Australian contenders: Bailey Smith, Jeremy Cameron, Max Holmes

Lowest point: The 56-point drubbing at the hands of the Suns in Opening Round served as a cold-water reality check for the premiership hopefuls.

Biggest surprise: The execution of a tactical masterstroke involving the most versatile man in football, Mark Blicavs. While the veteran has played nearly every imaginable role across his 300-game career, the surprise this season has Chris Scott’s decision to dual-purpose him as a high-rotation winger and ruck, moving away almost completely from his role as a defensive stopper.

Biggest watch: The health of Gryan Miers' knee. While scans revealed a complex partial ACL tear, the club has opted to avoid immediate surgery. With Miers' availability now a week-to-week mystery, Geelong faces the prospect of losing its most integral linkman, the player who arguably more than most makes Jeremy Cameron so dangerous.

Q1 rating: 8.5 out of 10. Geelong has navigated a tricky opening stretch with ruthless efficiency. After a shaky start in Opening Round, the Cats have firmly re-established themselves as a top-tier contender. Sitting 4-2 following a 75-point drubbing of the Bulldogs in round six, their position looks good on paper, however it is the authoritative nature of their victories that puts them in good stead. They don't just beat teams; they carve them open with a clinical precision that punishes every turnover, even while managing the absence of skipper Patrick Dangerfield to start the season. - Emily Patterson

Geelong's Mark Blicavs poses for a photo on April 8, 2026, ahead of his 300th game. Picture: Getty Images

Best-and-fairest leader: Touk Miller

Most improved player: Ethan Read

All-Australian contenders: Sam Collins, Ben King, Touk Miller, Christian Petracca

Lowest point: Losing to Melbourne in round four was the ultimate reality check. Gold Coast had waltzed to three big wins to open its season and were out-hunted and out-worked by the hungry Demons.

Biggest surprise: Petracca's stunning form. Everyone knows his calibre, but after 18 difficult months following his horrific King's Birthday injury, you wondered just what level he could get to again. A blip with a two-week hamstring injury, but three best on grounds in three completed matches has been a wonderful start to life on the Gold Coast.

Biggest watch: The vaunted midfield. Anderson, Rowell and Petracca are yet to play together, but the midfield mix has been challenged a little more than Damien Hardwick would like. Inserting Wil Powell, using Will Graham, getting the big guns in together – the continuity is still a work in progress.

Q1 rating: 6.5 out of 10. The Opening Round thumping over Geelong props this up a bit, but 4-2 is about par considering the draw they've had. The midfield isn't quite clicking, and Hardwick has more questions than answers in a number of positions. The talent is clear and they're not far off, but the Suns would love a little improvement in the coming month. – Michael Whiting

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Clayton Oliver

Most improved player: Harvey Thomas

All-Australian contenders: Clayton Oliver, Lachie Whitfield, Finn Callaghan

Lowest point: The 81-point demolition by the Bulldogs in round one, a week after they themselves demolished Hawthorn in a massive boilover, showed the Giants' system break down completely. That and all the injuries, particularly the shattering pre-season ACL to Tom Green, just when it looked like he was ready to explode.

Biggest surprise: Phoenix Gothard’s breakout has been a season-saver. Following a summer of injury chaos, he has emerged as the Giants' most consistent forward-pressure threat, stabilising a structure that appeared set to collapse.

Biggest watch: The disconnect between effort and execution is most evident in the Giants' wayward goal-kicking. While Adam Kingsley's side consistently generates scoring opportunities, the lack of a clinical finisher is stalling their momentum. Without improved accuracy, they will continue to beat themselves.

Q1 rating: 5 out of 10. The Giants have shown flashes of their potential, but their first six rounds have ultimately been defined by inconsistency, significant injuries, and a frustrating inability to capitalise on dominance. Sorely missing the structural importance of Green and Sam Taylor, a 2-4 record leaves them 14th on the ladder, leaving them well below pre-season expectations. However, the tools for a turnaround remain; if they can bridge the gap between their best and worst football, the second quarter of the season could spark a sharp internal lift and vault them back into finals contention. - Emily Patterson

Phoenix Gothard celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Jai Newcombe or Nick Watson

Most improved player: Nick Watson

All-Australian contenders: Nick Watson, Tom Barrass, Jack Gunston, Josh Battle, Jai Newcombe, Jack Ginnivan

Lowest point: The Opening Round loss to Greater Western Sydney

Biggest surprise: Jack Ginnivan has become so much more than just goal celebrations and a bit of cheek on (and off) the field. Often recognised as one of the club's smartest players, the 23-year-old is playing the best footy of his career and is now a genuine weapon for Hawthorn in 2026.

Biggest watch: Despite the Hawks sitting pretty with five wins, there's still some question marks over whether the midfield can compete with the best in the league. Jai Newcombe is the main man, Josh Ward has improved, Conor Nash does his job week in, week out and Cam Mackenzie has shown glimpses. Connor Macdonald's addition to the midfield mix has been a huge tick, while Nick Watson and Dylan Moore have also spent time there to add more speed and excitement, but they will be desperate to get Will Day back in the second half of the season.

Q1 rating: 9 out of 10. Since the horrible performance against the Giants to kickstart the season, the Hawks have barely put a foot wrong and find themselves third on the ladder. Strong wins against fellow premiership hopefuls Sydney, Geelong and the Western Bulldogs have franked their claims for a first flag under Sam Mitchell. Plus they've been able to hand debuts to Jack Dalton and Will McCabe over the first part of the season in a positive sign for the future. The five-man bench and ruck rule changes have allowed Ned Reeves to step up, and Mitch Lewis has been a shining light in attack. - Brandon Cohen

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Best-and-fairest leader: Max Gawn

Most improved player: Harry Sharp

All-Australian contenders: Max Gawn, Kozzy Pickett, Jack Steele

Lowest point: Losing to Essendon in Gather Round

Biggest surprise: The impact of their recruits. Both Jack Steele and Brody Mihocek are undoubtedly in early conversations for recruit of the year. The pair's output at their previous clubs was nothing to be sneezed at - Steele a two-time club champion and dual All-Australian, Mihocek a five-time leading goalkicker and premiership player - but their impact on this rebuilding group has been profound and is a key part of the Demons' fast start.

Biggest watch: Inconsistency. It's a natural by-product of a new coach and new gameplan so the Demons won't be too concerned at this stage, but their fluctuations in form - both in-game and from week to week - are there. There was the inexplicable loss to a then-struggling Bombers that followed a big win over Gold Coast, while against Fremantle, they trailed 49-7 at quarter-time before flicking the switch to keep the final margin at 48 points. Melbourne didn't kick its first goal against Carlton until the 26-minute mark of the second quarter, fell 43 points behind at one stage, before going on to win by 23 points. Not panic stations, but one to keep an eye on.

Q1 rating: 8 out of 10. The Demons are 4-2 and have comfortably exceeded expectations to this stage, with the Gather Round loss to Essendon the only real blip. Steven King's new fun and dangerous Demons are playing with freedom and flair and it's serving them well, highlighted by statement wins over Brisbane and Gold Coast. The growth of several previously fringe players has also been encouraging; Harry Sharp has gone from a super-sub (he was subbed on or off in 11 of his 18 games last year) to a best-23 lock, ex-forward Koltyn Tholstrup has found a new defensive edge and has impressed across half-back and in shutdown roles, while Tom Sparrow has rediscovered his premiership-year form. Latrelle Pickett has been a find, adding plenty of spark and flair to the front half, while the likes of Jai Culley, Kade Chandler, Caleb Windsor and Harvey Langford are all thriving in King's run-and-gun system that is bringing out the best in this emerging group. - Alison O'Connor

Koltyn Tholstrup, Jacob van Rooyen and Bayley Fritsch celebrate during the round six match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Luke Davies-Uniacke

Most improved player: Cooper Trembath

All-Australian contenders: Luke Davies-Uniacke, Harry Sheezel, Luke Parker

Lowest point: It's been a good start to the season at 4-2, but it could have been a great start had it not been for the loss to West Coast. Having roared into an early 30-point lead, the Kangas never should have surrendered to an Eagles outfit that hadn't won in nearly 12 months at that point. It was a regrettable evening.

Biggest surprise: Luke Parker's move into the backline. It has revitalised the veteran, who is averaging 25 disposals, 7.3 marks and 5.7 intercepts per game. The 33-year-old has found a new lease of life down back, with the Kangas recently trying to repeat the trick by plugging an out-of-form Cam Zurhaar into their defensive unit.

Biggest watch: We'll find out just how good North Melbourne is across the next five weeks. Yes, the Kangas have done all that's been asked of them in taking advantage of a relatively routine early fixture. Now, how will they fare during a run that features Greater Western Sydney on the road, Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, Sydney, Adelaide away, then Gold Coast heading into the round 12 bye? One win from those might be the pass mark.

Q1 rating: 8 out of 10. The loss to West Coast stops this from being a higher number. North Melbourne has been good, and has delivered what's been expected, but the real challenges are about to begin. Let's see what these exciting young Kangas are made of. – Riley Beveridge

Luke Parker celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Port Adelaide in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Best-and-fairest leader: Zak Butters

Most improved player: Joe Richards

All-Australian contenders: Zak Butters

Lowest point: The round three loss to West Coast at Adelaide Oval was a tough pill to swallow. Fresh off a huge win over Essendon, it seemed like a chance to gain some momentum under new coach Josh Carr, but Port squandered a five-goal lead to last year's wooden spooners to cough up victory. Captain Connor Rozee's serious hamstring injury could fall into this category as well.

Biggest surprise: Moving Todd Marshall into defence was a bold move. An early-season ankle injury stifled his education but the signs have been there in recent weeks, most notably with his 10 intercepts against the Hawks on Saturday.

Biggest watch: It might be boring for some, but it's all about the Zak Butters decision. The highest profile free agent in the competition this year, Butters is a top five player in the competition and his decision on whether to stay at Port or head to a club in his home state of Victoria will make huge waves around the league.

Q1 rating: 5 out of 10. It's hard to know what to make of Port just yet. Carr has been dealt a heap of injuries early in his tenure and last weekend's performance against Hawthorn was more than encouraging. They're about to face a slew of heavy hitters in the next month that will give us a good idea of what type of team they'll be in 2026. – Michael Whiting

Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's game against Hawthorn in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Tim Taranto

Most improved player: Tyler Sonsie

All-Australian contenders: Nil

Lowest point: It's been a less than stellar start to the season for a litany of reasons, but coughing up a 75-point loss to North Melbourne on Sunday was by far the most frustrating. To have had one more scoring shot at half-time, yet trail by 39 purely because of poor goalkicking, had Tiger fans pulling their hair out.

Biggest surprise: After a few years of bouncing around the flanks and struggling to have an impact on the wing, Tyler Sonsie has produced a number of steady, consistent games on the outside. There’s still room for further improvement, but he has clearly buckled down over summer and is feeling more composed and confident at the top level.

Biggest watch: Despite the presence of three senior players in Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper and Dion Prestia, Richmond's midfield mix remains a work in progress. The game has evolved past the pure inside contested beasts, and Hopper has struggled to have an impact and use the ball well. The midfield looks far more dynamic and dangerous when Sam Lalor and Sam Grlj are involved, but their minutes are carefully managed, given their youth.

Q1 rating: 1 out of 10. Losing Toby Nankervis and Tom Lynch to injury at the same time was the worst-case scenario, and completely stymied the already-undermanned forward line of any scoring power. It’s difficult to judge the backline too harshly, given the rapid velocity at which the ball has been bouncing in, and the senior mids have been well beaten on a number of occasions. Liam Fawcett has showed promise, Maurice Rioli jnr's consistency has improved, and Jack Ross has been steady. Compounding frustrations is the sheer number of injuries to the young draftees, robbing fans from the opportunity to at least be able to imagine the future. Grim times for now, but IF the rehab group shrinks, things may look a little more promising. – Sarah Black

Tom Lynch and Toby Nankervis during Richmond's loss to Gold Coast in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Callum Wilkie

Most improved player: ​Hugo Garcia

All-Australian contenders: Callum Wilkie, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Lowest point: The Opening Round loss to Collingwood after a massive build-up

Biggest surprise: Liam Ryan. Flyin' (sorry) under the radar compared to the Saints' other recruits, Ryan has been a breath of fresh air in St Kilda's otherwise uninspiring forward line.

Biggest watch: Will Max King feature in 2026? And how much can he improve a St Kilda forward line crying out for a tall target? He hasn't played an AFL game in almost two years, but the Saints needs him back to his best as soon as possible.

Q1 rating: 4 out of 10. Expectations were high after the Saints splashed the cash during the off-season, but they are yet to live up to the hype. The addition of a few decent players was never going to totally transform the club, at least not straight away, but their output has been variable, while poor decision-making at pivotal moments across the board has again been a feature through the first six games, and the game plan seemingly hasn't changed too much. Sitting 2-4 after six weeks is not what the Saints would have wanted, but a month ahead that includes West Coast, Carlton and Richmond (as well as Gold Coast) is a chance to at least square the ledger. - Sophie Welsh

Ross Lyon is seen during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Isaac Heeney

Most improved player: Justin McInerney

All-Australian contenders: Isaac Heeney, Brodie Grundy, Justin McInerney, Nick Blakey

Lowest point: Errol Gulden's shoulder injury. For the second time in 12 months, a random contact injury has cost the Swans their best ball user for most of the season. He could well prove to be wildcard later in the year, and the Swans are better equipped to handle his absence this time around, but it still stings.

Biggest surprise: Recruited from Hawthorn, Jai Serong has been a revelation on the wing. Seemingly traded in as a long-term replacement for Dane Rampe in defence, Serong has played every game at his new club and thrived in a new role, impressing with his work rate and clean disposal.

Biggest watch: Charlie Curnow has been solid but not spectacular in his first six games at his new club. The spearhead has not yet made a major splash, but is still sixth in the AFL for shots on goal and ninth for marks inside 50. The Swans are humming along nicely, but will still want more from him as the year goes on, which will hopefully come as he gets more accustomed to his new teammates and a new system.

Q1 rating: 9 out of 10. Dean Cox has implemented a new game style this season and the competition is on notice. The Swans are high risk and high impact, but their pressure around the ball has been first rate as well. After a flat year last season, they should be there in September again. – Martin Smith

Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney during the round five match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Harley Reid or Reuben Ginbey

Most improved player: Jobe Shanahan

All-Australian contenders: Reuben Ginbey

Lowest point: The 128-point loss to Sydney was flattening, but losing Brisbane recruits Brandon Starcevich (calf) and Deven Robertson (ACL) to lengthy injuries was a hammer blow early in the season given the important roles both will play when available.

Biggest surprise: The immediate impact of pre-season WAFL selection Milan Murdock, who has quickly become one of the Eagles' more important players and standard setters as a 25-year-old mature-age recruit.

Biggest watch: The ruck position. Matt Flynn struggled to contain opposition big men early in the season and found himself in the WAFL, with the athletic Bailey Williams potentially more suited under new ruck rules. How the Eagles use both, and what role Cooper Duff-Tytler and Archer Reid can play in support, will be interesting.

Q1 rating: 5 out of 10. There has been clear improvement in the Eagles' game and they have already doubled last year's win tally, generating excitement about the future with wins against North Melbourne and Port Adelaide. Their youth means there will be inconsistency, and backline injuries have hurt a lot, with Reuben Ginbey stepping up outstandingly. Andrew McQualter deserves credit for handing a lot of responsibility to young players, and he has been rewarded with strong performances from Willem Duursma, Cooper Duff-Tytler, Jobe Shanahan, Bo Allen, Josh Lindsay and Hamish Davis. Had hoped they were past triple-figure losses, with the Sydney defeat a setback. Supporting Harley Reid is an area of focus. – Nathan Schmook

Reuben Ginbey in action during the match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Marcus Bontempelli

Most improved player: Buku Khamis

All-Australian contenders: Marcus Bontempelli, Aaron Naughton

Lowest point: Sam Darcy's ACL injury

Biggest surprise: Connor Budarick looms as one of the smartest recruits of the year. Out with a hamstring now, but his first five games were impressive at a new club.

Biggest watch: Aaron Naughton without Sam Darcy. The West Australian produced a career year in 2025 and is a star, but kicked only eight of his 60 goals in the six games Darcy missed last year.

Q1 rating: 7 out of 10. They couldn't have started much better across the first three rounds and were the only team left unbeaten at 4-0. But the loss of Darcy makes a premiership pursuit incredibly difficult, while the continued absence of Tim English has hurt as well. - Josh Gabelich