Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round seven teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Nic Newman celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S upgrade season.

After weeks of chaos, most Fantasy coaches are finally getting a chance to truly improve their teams.

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There are injured players still being moved on – including Gryan Miers (FWD, $981,000) and Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $511,000) – but rookies are also being traded on.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round seven teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.