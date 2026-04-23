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Marcus Bontempelli warms up ahead of the match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli has been passed fit ahead of his side's clash with Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

Bontempelli had been managing knee soreness throughout the week but the Bulldogs gave him every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the Marvel Stadium encounter.

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His availability is a huge boost for the Bulldogs, who are already have Rory Lobb (hamstring), Sam Darcy (ACL), Tom Liberatore (concussion) and James O'Donnell ruled out through injury.

The Dog (4-2) navigated a tough fixture to start the season as it made an early statement by becoming the last remaining undefeated team just two weeks ago.

A pair of chastening defeats and a mounting injury list, now including the loss of Sam Darcy due to a serious knee injury and Tom Liberatore to concussion protocols, have left the Bulldogs' top-four hopes hanging by a thread.

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

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Marcus Bontempelli warms up ahead of the match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney (5-1) has emerged as the team to beat as a comfortable victory over cross-town rivals Greater Western Sydney helped it settle into top spot with an average winning margin of 62 points.

A primetime meeting with the Bulldogs loomed as a mouth-watering test between a pair of top-four challengers just a week ago but now looks more of a banana skin game for the Swans to be wary of.

Adam Treloar, Ryan Gardner, Jedd Busslinger, Josh Dolan and debutant Lachie Smith are the inclusions for the Bulldogs.

The Swans have also suffered a blow with Isaac Heeney out because of a calf injury, while Joel Hamling and Corey Warner have been omitted. Dane Rampe returns, with Billy Cootee and Will Edwards to play their first AFL games.