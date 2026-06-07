Neale Daniher at the Big Freeze game in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Following the passing of Neale Daniher, the AFL, in consultation with the Daniher family, has enhanced the process for awarding the Neale Daniher Trophy to ensure it more explicitly recognises the values Neale embodied throughout his life.

The Neale Daniher Trophy will be presented following this afternoon's Big Freeze match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG.

The trophy will now be awarded to the player who best demonstrates the values Neale lived every day - bravery, resilience, unity, care, conviction and selflessness - and who best reflects his enduring mantra to "Play On".

At the conclusion of the match, Melbourne coach Steven King and Collingwood coach Craig McRae will each award 3-2-1 votes to the players they believe best exemplified those values throughout the game.

The votes will be provided to the Daniher family, who will award the trophy to the player who receives the highest number of votes. In the event of a tie, the Daniher family will have the casting vote.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the updated process would ensure the award continued to honour Neale's extraordinary contribution to football and the broader Australian community.

"We wanted the Neale Daniher Trophy to more explicitly recognise the qualities and values that Neale lived every day.

"Neale inspired millions of Australians through his courage, resilience, optimism, generosity, and unwavering commitment to others. Those values sit at the heart of the Big Freeze and the King's Birthday match, and it is fitting they are now reflected in the way the trophy is awarded.

"Having the coaches identify the players who best embodied those qualities, and having the Daniher family present the award, will ensure the Neale Daniher Trophy remains a meaningful and lasting tribute to Neale’s legacy."