Brisbane is set for a big boost for the second half of the season

Eric Hipwood at Brisbane training in May, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NINE months after undergoing surgery for a partial ACL tear, Brisbane forward Eric Hipwood will return to the field this weekend.

The decision left for Lions hierarchy is whether Hipwood will play in the AFL against Richmond in Hobart on Sunday or in the VFL against Werribee on Saturday.

If the 28-year-old plays at the top level, it will be his 200th AFL game.

Hipwood last ran out for the Lions against Fremantle in round 23, last season, suffering a calf injury that was expected to sideline him for a couple of weeks.

Eric Hipwood during the match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

However, as he recovered from that, the rangy forward underwent scans on the left knee he had repaired after rupturing his ACL in 2021.

The scans showed another partial tear that required surgery, ending his season and meaning he missed the second of Brisbane's Grand Final wins.

Hipwood's availability comes just days after Brisbane got its season back on track with a stirring 31-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Coach Chris Fagan and his match committee now must weigh up the virtues of bringing Hipwood straight back in at AFL level or having him run around on managed minutes in the VFL.

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Either way, the Lions have a bye the following week, giving the 2024 premiership player extra time to overcome the inevitable soreness from his first game back.

Hipwood came straight back in to the AFL in 2022 after missing 10 months, dishing out four goal assists from 11 disposals in a win over Adelaide.

The Lions' forward line was led by seven-goal star Logan Morris against the Suns, with youngster Ty Gallop and either Sam Draper or Darcy Fort as the resting ruckman for aerial support.

Dynamic utility Lincoln McCarthy is also expected to be available this weekend after missing four matches with a calf injury.