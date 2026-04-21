Joe Fonti and John Noble are attempting to overturn their bans at the AFL Tribunal

Joe Fonti during the round six match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at SCG, April 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney young gun Joe Fonti will miss the clash with North Melbourne after unsuccessfully contesting his rough conduct charge against Sydney superstar Isaac Heeney.

Fonti, who has played all six games this season, was given a one-match ban for a fourth-quarter incident involving Heeney in last Friday night's Sydney derby defeat.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact by Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

GWS will challenge Joe Fonti's one-match suspension for rough conduct at the AFL Tribunal. pic.twitter.com/Av1jc78EEA — AFL (@AFL) April 20, 2026

GWS attempted to downgrade the impact from medium to low, as well as having the contact graded to body instead of the head.

But after deliberating for more than 40 minutes, the AFL Tribunal upheld the charge, meaning Fonti will need to sit out this Sunday's clash with the Kangaroos in Canberra.

Fonti told the Tribunal he was trying to smother the ball, but realised he wasn't going to be able to.

Instead of smothering, Fonti said he braced for contact with Heeney, arguing the impact was against Heeney's shoulder.

In the final case at the Tribunal on Tuesday night, Gold Coast will try to overturn a one-game suspension for dashing defender John Noble.

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