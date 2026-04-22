The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium

Marcus Bontempelli and Isaac Heeney. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY superstar Isaac Heeney will miss Thursday night's clash with the Western Bulldogs due to a calf injury, while the Dogs have named skipper Marcus Bontempelli for the game at Marvel Stadium.

The Dogs have made four forced changes and dropped young forward Jordan Croft, with Rory Lobb (hamstring) joining Sam Darcy (ACL), Tom Liberatore (concussion) and James O'Donnell on the injury list.

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But Bontempelli has been named despite knee soreness, with Adam Treloar headlining the inclusions after dominating at VFL level last weekend.

Ryan Gardner, Jedd Busslinger, debutant Lachie Smith and Josh Dolan are the other inclusions.

For the Swans, Heeney is out due to calf tightness, while Joel Hamling and Corey Warner have been dropped.

Isaac Heeney gets treatment on his calf at training on Wednesday. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Hamling's absence means he can attend the Bulldogs' 2016 premiership reunion instead.

Veteran Dane Rampe is back after being managed last week, while Billy Cootee and Will Edwards had already been locked in for debuts.

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THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Gardner, J.Busslinger, A.Treloar, L.Smith, J.Dolan

Out: R.Lobb (hamstring), J.O'Donnell (hamstring), S.Darcy (knee), J.Croft (omitted), T.Liberatore (concussion)

SYDNEY

In: W.Edwards, D.Rampe, B.Cootee

Out: J.Hamling (omitted), I.Heeney (injured), Co.Warner (omitted)