Justin McInerney and Jack Macrae during the round 18 match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, July 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A RED-HOT Sydney and St Kilda clash at the SCG to open Sunday's action.

The Swans bounced back immediately after copping a reality check on the road against Geelong, piling on 25 goals to blow away Richmond on their home deck.

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Sydney is making the most of its forward firepower to build the biggest percentage in the competition and can now ensure that remains an advantage in the race for a top-two spot as they face the Saints and Power before a bye.

As hot as their form is, the Swans still managed to make three changes to their lineup through omissions as well as one forced by injury.

Lewis Melican is out with a hamstring, Brodie Grundy has forced Peter Ladhams back to the VFL despite a strong performance against the Tigers, while Tom Hanily and Harry Cunningham have made way for Callum Mills, Matt Roberts and Malcolm Rosas jnr.

St Kilda was again unable to bridge the gap to the leading sides when it was humiliated in a goalless first half against Hawthorn to leave it 1-6 this year against teams currently above it on the ladder.

The Saints have another opportunity to claim a big scalp as they come up against a Swans outfit that they have beaten twice and narrowly lost to once in their past three meetings, and some big ins could help make the job a little more likely.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is back after missing the past four weeks, as is Liam Ryan after five rounds on the sidelines. The pair are joined by Liam Stocker, Mitch Owens, Angus Hastie and mid-season draftee Campbell Lake.

Gun recruit Sam Flanders is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and Liam O'Connell is managed, with Isaac Keeler, Liam Henry, Jack Carroll and Charlie Banfield all omitted.

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Two clubs looking for a senior coach do battle in the King's Birthday Eve clash as Essendon and Carlton go head to head.

Essendon was unable to make the most of the new coach bounce as it lost touch with West Coast with the main break in sight and was largely outclassed from there.

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The Bombers won the clearance count by a whopping +22 against the Eagles to leave one area of their game in good order and with something to build on across what looms as a tough second half of the season.

However, injury sees Darcy Parish out of the midfield and promising tall forward Archie May also on the sidelines after hurting his shoulder, while Tom Edwards and Jade Gresham have been omitted.

Sam Durham's return will help cover the loss of Parish, with Harry Jones, Mason Redman and Hussien El Achkar all coming into the side.

Carlton has been playing with a newfound freedom since the shackles were released by a change of coach but few could have predicted a stirring come-from-behind triumph over the likes of an in-form Geelong.

The Blues have won three from three under interim coach Josh Fraser and a victory over their old foes would leave them eyeing a once-unlikely charge towards the wildcard spots.

Carlton has only made one change but it's a big one, with Jacob Weitering replaced by Wade Derksen.