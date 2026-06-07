The teams for the King's Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG are in

Jake Lever (left) and Steele Sidebottom. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has rested veteran Steele Sidebottom and dropped midfielder Ned Long for Monday's King's Birthday clash against Melbourne at the MCG.

While the Pies have welcomed back Harry Perryman and recalled forward Jack Buller, Sidebottom has been managed and Long dropped along with Wil Parker.

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The Demons have welcomed back experienced defenders Jake Lever and Tom McDonald, while Bailey Laurie and Matt Jefferson have been omitted alongside the injured Andy Moniz-Wakefield.

Both clubs confirmed debutants on Thursday, with Luker Kentfield to play his first game for the Dees and mid-season draftee Mitch Podhajski to make his debut for the Pies.

Collingwood has lost three of its past four games, while Melbourne was opened up by Greater Western Sydney last week for its second straight loss, raising questions about the Demons' bona fides after a bright start to the season under new coach Steven King.

The game will hold special significance as the first Big Freeze game since the passing of Neale Daniher.

Craig McRae, Pat Russell, Neale Daniher, Bec Daniher at the AIA Centre, June 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a big day for all of us," Collingwood coach McRae said.

"I've been reading his (Daniher's) book and the amazing ability, what he had, was to not worry about the circumstances he's been dealt, the cards he's been dealt - but the response.

"I'm using those words this week around whatever happens, we can't control, but we can control our response - within the game or even preparation for the game.

"So Neale's words are going to be loud and clear on the whiteboard before the game."

- with AAP

MONDAY, JUNE 8

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: M.Podhajski, H.Perryman, J.Buller

Out: S.Sidebottom (Managed), W.Parker (Omitted), N.Long (Omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever, T.McDonald, L.Kentfield

Out: M.Jefferson (Omitted), A.Moniz-Wakefield (Injured), B.Laurie (Omitted)