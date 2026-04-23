Aaron Naughton escapes serious injury, but Rory Lobb is sidelined for longer than expected after scans reveal more damage

Aaron Naughton is taken from the field during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

LUKE Beveridge is optimistic that spearhead Aaron Naughton has avoided any serious injury following a frightening fall in Thursday's 66-point loss to Sydney.

In the third term, as the Dogs were trying to fight against the Swans' onslaught, Naughton flew for a mark, coming down on his neck.

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"He's going to go home now, and he'll have his neck looked at tomorrow. He appears to have strained on that side of his neck from the incident. The bright side is no signs of concussion," Beveridge said post-game.

"We'll have to report in once we get something more definitive from a scan."

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It only adds to the club's growing injury list, after Sam Darcy (ACL), James O’Donnell (hamstring), Tom Liberatore (concussion), and Rory Lobb (hamstring) all went down last week.

Lobb was initially only slated to miss a short period of time, but subsequent scans have revealed a longer stint on the sidelines is necessary.

"He got through a bit of training, he felt okay, and he felt it in another spot a bit lower down, so we scanned it again and something showed up as a bit risky, and so we'll need to be conservative with him," Beveridge said.

"He'll be out for a good month."

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O'Donnell is also expected to "be out for a while", and ruck Tim English, who is battling an MCL concern, is unlikely to return for next week's hitout with Fremantle.

Captain Marcus Bontempelli was also under an injury cloud heading into the game, but managed to star in the loss, despite sporting plenty of strapping on his right knee.

"He charted his own course early in the week that he was going to play, and we did it a little bit differently in the lead-up. So, because he was so positive about it, I didn't really think he wasn't going to play, and he got through alright, I just spoke to him and yeah, he's a little bit sore," Beveridge said.

Adam Treloar played his first game of the season, fresh off a 41-disposal outing in the VFL last week, but didn't quite look like his former self.

"Adam's always been a star in close, and you know Adam, he's not quite the Adam Treloar that we've known historically, and I think he played really well last week down in Geelong in the twos," Beveridge said.

"And as you know, with the injuries, the time was right to get him going again. Look, we'll keep working through it with 'Adsy' and what he's got left in the tank, but he's done extremely well to get up and play again with everything that he's run into over the course of last year … it'll be a week-to-week thing with Adam."

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For Sydney coach Dean Cox, seeing recruit Charlie Curnow competing is more pleasing than simply the seven goals on the scoreboard.

"It's always good to see keys hit the scoreboard. For mine, it wasn't purely about him kicking a big bag, it's about making sure that he's playing and gelling as part of a forward six or seven group where we're the No.1 scoring team that doesn't just rely on Charlie kicking big goals," Cox said.

"We want to make sure that we always have multiple avenues, and tonight he took his turn. Thought he presented, he put his defender into some dangerous positions, and what happens up the field allowed him to do that."

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The Swans are also expecting to regain star Isaac Heeney for their round eight clash with Melbourne on Sunday, after the midfielder missed with calf tightness.

"He's okay, got to our main training session (and it) just became a little bit to close to the game. So, the option medically was to not play, and we expect him to train at the back end of next week and be available next Sunday against Melbourne," Cox said.