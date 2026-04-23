Charlie Curnow kicked seven goals as Sydney proved too strong in a 66-point win over the Western Bulldogs

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS déjà vu for the Western Bulldogs, with a nasty injury to forward Aaron Naughton mirrored by a big performance from Sydney key forward Charlie Curnow as it lost a third consecutive match.

Curnow marked everything in his vicinity, with a season-best seven goals in Sydney's 18.18 (126) to 9.6 (60) win in the open air of Marvel Stadium on Thursday evening, consolidating the side's top of the table position.

BULLDOGS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

It came as Naughton was stretchered off the ground after a dreadful fall onto his neck in the third quarter, only adding to the Bulldogs' injury woes in recent weeks.

Where Curnow was the biggest aerial threat up forward, Tom Papley (seven inside 50s, 10 score involvements) proved to be the connector, buzzing around at ground level setting up teammates, despite his own attempts to convert being uncharacteristically ugly.

It was a somewhat sloppy start for Sydney, sending handballs high on transition and opening up teammates to become victims of the Dogs' desperate pressure. That willingness to close space and worry the ball carrier was particularly evident in the Dogs' defensive arc, not allowing the typically slick Swans to move the ball around to higher percentage opportunities.

Knowing it was young and inexperienced, the home side equalised the contest through pure physicality. It's something that doesn't necessarily require talent or experience, simply endeavour and effort, and was certainly an area of the game in which the young Dogs excelled.

When things clicked for the Swans, however, they scored, and scored heavily. Quick ball movement through the corridor, hitting up tall duo Curnow and Joel Amartey made life tough for a Dogs defence that was without important duo James O'Donnell and Rory Lobb.

They owned the corridor ball, both when in possession and when defending the Bulldogs' movement.

Following a stunning performance in last week's Sydney Derby, Nick Blakey (22 disposals, 507m gained) continued to take the game on, including an exciting dash down the wing to break the game open, and the likes of Justin McInerney, Jake Lloyd, and James Rowbottom ran in waves to generate opportunity.

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Marcus Bontempelli (29 disposals, two goals) looked especially slick despite heavy strapping on his right knee, but his cleanliness at the ground ball wasn't something many teammates could replicate.

Debutant Lachie Smith, in tandem with third-gamer Louis Emmett, worked Brodie Grundy well in the first half. Although the veteran Swan dominated hitouts early, he struggled to have his typical impact after the ball up, held to just six disposals and zero clearances to the main break.

But he burst out of the blocks in the second half, kicking Sydney's first two goals of the term, and doubled his disposal count to ask questions of the Bulldogs' young ruck brigade.

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Tom McCartin (11 intercepts, three contested marks) found himself the recipient of three contact free kicks early in the third term, much to the disdain of the home crowd as three Dogs goals were called back, causing tension in the stands to build.

A scary sight

Important forward Aaron Naughton was doing absolutely everything he could to generate a Bulldogs fightback in the third quarter. Part of that was bringing his signature leap at the footy. As young ruck Louis Emmett kicked an errant set shot at goal, Naughton flew, but came down on his neck in an ugly sight. Naughton continued to move on the deck in what was an encouraging sight, but needed to be stretchered from the ground in a neck brace to the warm applause of the crowd. Hearteningly, he was able to give the thumbs up before heading into the race.

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Clunking Curnow

Under the magnifying glass given the loot Sydney had to give up to secure Charlie Curnow in last year's trade period, the key forward showed his wares against an understrength Bulldogs defence. With the rising Buku Khamis to deal with, Curnow's height and strength was too much for the Dog throughout the game. At their best, as the Swans pierced the attacking with speed, Curnow repeatedly moved his opponent out of position, put the dukes up, and secured the footy. Curnow finished with a season-high seven goals, and six contested marks.

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What injury?

Dogs captain Marcus Bontempelli entered Thursday’s clash under a heavy injury cloud. Having hyperextended his right knee in last week's 75-point loss to Geelong, he was still named in the side to take on the ladder-leading Swans. Heavily strapped, he took to the field, and immediately set his young side off on the right foot, moving smoothly through the middle and spreading forward to set up teammates close to goal. Remarkably, despite the sire joint, his capacity to find space and cover the ground was ever-present, helping him to an eventual 29 disposals, two goals, and six clearances for the game.

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WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.2 6.3 8.5 9.6 (60)

SYDNEY 3.4 7.10 12.15 18.18 (126)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli 2, Naughton, Lewis, Dolan, Richards, Hynes, Williams, Baker}

Sydney: Curnow 7, Amartey 3, Warner 3, Grundy 2, Papley, Lloyd, Cootee

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Dale, Williams, Bramble

Sydney: Blakey, Curnow, McCartin, Papley, Mills, Warner

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Naughton (neck)

Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 29,523 at Marvel Stadium